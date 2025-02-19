Mövenpick Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 15 Joining Accor’s Commitment to Sustainable Tourism

Mövenpick Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 15

Mövenpick Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 15 announces its Green Globe certification, as part of Accor’s mission to certify all its Asia Pacific properties.

Our teams have worked hard, bringing their passion and dedication to making impactful steps toward a better world. Our hotel’s adaptive structure allows for positive sustainable implementations.” — Jay Sudhakaran, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 15

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mövenpick Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 15 proudly announces its achievement of Green Globe Certification, as part of Accor’s mission to certify all its Asia Pacific properties against internationally recognized sustainability criteria.“We are delighted to receive our first Green Globe certification for Mövenpick Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 15—the much-awaited and privileged sustainability tag,” said Jay Sudhakaran, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 15.“Our teams have worked hard, bringing their passion and dedication to making small yet impactful steps toward a better world. Our hotel’s adaptive structure allows for positive sustainable implementations, from responsible sourcing and working with local vendors to technical adaptations and sustainability-driven budget planning. Green Globe certification is a prestigious milestone, respected across all platforms, and we are committed to sustaining and advancing our efforts,” added GM Sudhakaran.Sustainable Initiatives Driving ChangeMövenpick Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 15 has made significant strides in sustainability, earning recognition under Green Globe’s 380 certification criteria. The hotel has embraced eco-friendly initiatives that not only reduce its environmental footprint but also enhance the guest experience.Among the most notable efforts was the introduction of EV Tuk Tuks, replacing traditional vehicles with energy-efficient alternatives to reduce carbon emissions while providing guests with a greener way to explore Bangkok. Additionally, the hotel had transitioned to refillable dispensers for bottled water and wall mounter bathroom amenities ,effectively minimizing single-use plastics across guest touchpoints.Furthering its commitment to ethical sourcing, Mövenpick Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 15 now serves cage-free eggs, aligning with global animal welfare standards and healthier dining choices. Guests are also welcomed with handcrafted and OTOP products made by local artisans, celebrating Thai culture while directly supporting the local community.Beyond environmental efforts, the hotel has demonstrated strong social responsibility through initiatives like “A Kilo of Kindness,” which encourages guests to donate essential items to those in need. These collective actions reflect Mövenpick’s dedication to creating positive environmental and social impacts while delivering an exceptional hospitality experience.Accor’s Commitment to Sustainability in Asia PacificAs part of the Accor group, Mövenpick Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 15’s Green Globe certification aligns with Accor’s ambitious sustainability goals. Accor aims to have 100% of its hotels certified by 2026, reinforcing its dedication to responsible tourism and reducing its carbon footprint. Across Asia Pacific, Accor properties are integrating innovative sustainability practices, ensuring that guests can experience luxury while making eco-conscious choices.The Green Globe Gold Certification at Mövenpick Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 15 is not only a significant achievement but also a stepping stone towards even greater sustainability efforts in the years to come.About Mövenpick Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 15Mövenpick Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 15 is a contemporary luxury hotel that blends Swiss hospitality with Thai cultural charm. Committed to sustainability and guest satisfaction, the hotel continuously innovates to provide environmentally responsible experiences without compromising on comfort and elegance. For more information about sustainability visit: Mövenpick Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 15 Sustainability Contact:Jay SudhakaranGeneral ManagerMövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok47 Sukhumvit Road Soi 15Klongtoey NuaWattana 10110Bangkok, ThailandPhone: +66 2 1193100Jayakrishnan.SUDHAKARAN@movenpick.commovenpick.com

