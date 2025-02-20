Sustainability Starts with Community at Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa

Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa

Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa has proudly earned the prestigious Green Globe certification, underscoring the resort’s commitment to sustainability.

At Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa, we believe sustainability starts with community. Whether it’s inspiring young minds in our gardens or partnering with local organizations.” — Hendrick Calles, Area General Manager at Hilton Seychelles

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa has proudly earned the prestigious Green Globe certification, a milestone that underscores the resort’s commitment to sustainability. Located on Mahé Island, the resort is dedicated to preserving the Seychelles’ pristine beauty through sustainable practices. From eco-friendly architecture that blends harmoniously with the natural landscape to initiatives like coral restoration and responsible waste management, the resort is committed to minimizing its environmental footprint.Hendrick Calles, Area General Manager at Hilton Seychelles, expressed his pride in the resort’s sustainability achievements: “At Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa, we believe sustainability starts with community. Whether it’s inspiring young minds in our gardens or partnering with local organizations for marine and waste conservation, we are proud to work hand in hand with our community to protect the natural beauty of Seychelles for generations to come.”As part of its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impact, Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa has pioneered a groundbreaking plastic recycling partnership with Brikole Seychelles. This initiative marks the first such collaboration in Seychelles, focusing on collecting and recycling plastic waste at the resort level. By transforming waste into reusable products that benefit both the resort and the local community, the partnership exemplifies sustainable innovation within the tourism sector. It serves as a model for impactful waste management, reinforcing Hilton’s mission to drive meaningful change toward a greener future.The resort’s Tropical Treasures & Garden Initiative further integrates sustainability with community engagement. The lush tropical gardens are more than a scenic attraction—they are a sanctuary for indigenous flora and fauna, cultivated using eco-friendly practices that enhance biodiversity and lower environmental impact. The gardens provide fresh, locally grown produce for the resort’s restaurants, reducing dependence on imported goods. Additionally, they serve as an educational hub where local youth learn about sustainable agriculture, biodiversity, and healthy living. Through collaborations with local schools, students participate in hands-on activities, fostering a deep appreciation for Seychelles’ natural heritage. A closed-loop composting system further supports this initiative by repurposing organic waste to enrich the soil, reinforcing the resort’s sustainability ethos at every level.Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa is also making strides in coral reef preservation and guest education. In partnership with the Marine Conservation Society Seychelles (MCSS), the resort plays an active role in conserving the region’s vibrant marine ecosystems. Key efforts include the establishment and maintenance of coral nurseries, which aid in the restoration of fragile coral reefs. Guests are invited to participate in guided snorkeling excursions, offering firsthand insight into reef rehabilitation efforts and the critical role these ecosystems play in marine biodiversity. This initiative not only protects and preserves marine life but also encourages visitors to develop a lasting connection with ocean conservation.With this Green Globe certification, Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa reaffirms its dedication to environmental stewardship, ensuring that luxury hospitality and sustainability go hand in hand. And guests can enjoy an exclusive, intimate escape while knowing their stay supports conservation efforts that protect the unique marine and terrestrial ecosystems of the Seychelles.For more information, please contact:Hendrick CallesArea General Manager | SeychellesVictoria – Mahe, SeychellesPO Box 333 hilton.comhendrick.calles@hilton.com

