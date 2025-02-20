Online Metals Releases ‘State of the Metals Industry’ Report: Tariffs and Economic Pressures Shape 2025 Outlook

Online Metals’ 2025 report reveals how tariffs, economic pressures, and supply chain issues shape the metals industry—yet optimism remains.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online Metals Releases "State of the Metals Industry" Report: Tariffs and Economic Pressures Shape 2025 OutlookOnline Metals, a leading supplier of industrial and specialty metals, has released its 2025 State of the Metals Industry Report, offering insights from over 400 metal fabrication industry professionals on the biggest challenges and opportunities shaping the year ahead. The findings reveal a sector navigating tariff uncertainty, economic pressures, and supply chain disruptions, yet maintaining an optimistic outlook.Tariff Concerns Take Center StageOne of the most pressing issues for metal fabrication industry leaders in 2025 is the potential impact of tariffs. 52 percent of respondents reported being moderately to extremely concerned about new or expanded tariffs, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding trade policies and their effect on pricing and sourcing.Economic Pressures and Supply Chain Disruptions PersistRising costs remain a dominant issue, with nearly 60 percent of respondents identifying cost pressures as their top challenge, and 70 percent agreeing that interest rates and inflation influenced their purchasing decisions in 2024. Supply chain disruptions also forced 55 percent of businesses to adjust their sourcing strategies, with only 37 percent seeing improvements in metal availability.Navigating Workforce ChallengesHiring skilled workers remains a struggle, with 36 percent of respondents reporting moderate to significant concern about attracting and retaining skilled workers, and just 10 percent increasing staff in 2024. However, the outlook for 2025 is more optimistic—23 percent of businesses plan to expand their workforce, signaling confidence in future growth.Despite ongoing challenges, 60 percent of respondents reported feeling optimistic about their own business growth, and 67 percent believe they are likely or very likely to meet their performance goals in 2025.“The findings in this report reveal the US metal fabrication industry is both resilient and forward-thinking,” said Greg Raece, President of Online Metals. “The metals sector is proving its ability to adapt in an ever-changing economic and political landscape. This strategically important industry is a bellwether to the manufacturing climate of the United States, and one that is actively working to innovate its way through an ever increasing cost landscape.”Download the Full ReportFor a deeper dive into these insights, download the 2025 State of the Metals Industry Report at https://www.onlinemetals.com/en/onlinemetals-2025-industry-report About Online MetalsOnline Metals is a leading supplier of industrial and specialty metals, serving businesses, manufacturers, and individual creators with high-quality materials, precision cutting, and fast shipping. Founded in a garage in Seattle in 1998, the company was acquired by thyssenkrupp AG in 2007.

