Boone Technologies and OnlineMetals.com Partner to Forge the Future of High-Performance Bike Parts

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruce Boone has spent the last 25 years pushing the boundaries of bike part innovation. From creating lightweight sprockets that revolutionized cycling gear to building custom parts for Olympic bikes, Boone’s journey is marked by craftsmanship, precision, and a relentless pursuit of perfection. At the core of his success is a crucial partner: OnlineMetals.com, a leading supplier of high-quality metals that fuels his creations.Boone’s story began with a simple question: “How hard could it be?” when approached to make a custom bike part. The challenge proved more intense than he expected, but it ignited a passion that has defined his career.“We started with rings that were one to two inches long. I made one for myself, and it was so lightweight that everyone who saw it wanted one,” says Boone, whose site can be found at booneti.com. His ability to merge performance with design – where looking cool is, as Boone puts it, “half the battle” – is what set his parts apart.Over the years, Boone has developed everything from aerodynamic fairings for bikes to giant and lightweight titanium sprockets that became the must-have in competitive cycling circles.In 1996, Boone’s parts even made their way onto Olympic bicycles.After a brief stint away from bike parts, Boone is back, focusing on the growing niche of single-speed bicycles – bikes that have only one gear, requiring impeccable craftsmanship for each component. “The audience today is single-speeders, a subset of mountain bikers who appreciate the simplicity and precision of a single cog,” explains Boone.Central to this revival of his bike parts business is OnlineMetals.com, a trusted supplier that provides the aluminum needed to craft some of Boone’s high-performance components.Boone credits OnlineMetals.com for providing him with the reliable supply of materials that powers his work. For his single-speed bikes, Boone uses aluminum sourced from OnlineMetals.com, including Aluminum 6061 and 7075 alloys – materials prized for their strength, light weight, and versatility. These materials are used to make a wide range of bike parts, from cranks to retainer rings, relying on their round bars and pipes for precision fixtures. “Their pricing is great, and they’re reliable.”“OnlineMetals.com has been my go-to for six years. I get all my aluminum from them, and their warehouse is just four miles from my workshop in Georgia. They always have what I need in stock, and I can drive down, pick it up, and be on my way,” says Boone.About OnlineMetals.comOnlineMetals.com is a leading supplier of metals and materials, serving industries from aerospace to automotive and manufacturing. Offering a wide range of products, custom cutting services, and a user-friendly online shopping experience, OnlineMetals.com helps customers like Bruce Boone bring their creative visions to life, whether in bike parts or beyond.

