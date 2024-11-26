Fueling Seattle’s Makers: How OnlineMetals’ Will-Call Service Supports Local Projects Big and Small

OnlineMetals' south Seattle will-call offers quick, cost-effective access to materials like aluminum and steel, supporting hobbyists to major organizations.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industrial building in South Seattle, the Seattle Shakespeare Company crafts the elaborate sets that bring its performances to life. Towering castle walls, intricate forest scenes, and quaint village squares are all imagined and constructed under the same roof where another kind of creativity is thriving. Just down the hall, OnlineMetals operates its will-call service, a vital resource for builders, fabricators, and innovators across the city.While the two organizations don’t collaborate directly, the juxtaposition of theater artistry and industrial craftsmanship speaks to the vibrant, diverse uses of the space—and the materials that pass through it. For local makers, OnlineMetals has become a go-to source for everything from stainless steel and aluminum to cold roll and hot roll steel, offering the flexibility of quick, cost-effective pickups.“Seattle is a city that thrives on creativity, and we’re proud to be part of that ecosystem,” said Greg Raece, President of OnlineMetals. “Our will-call service is all about making high-quality materials accessible for the builders, designers, and dreamers in our community.”The will-call location is run by Forest Dickey, long time furniture designer and maker. Dickey’s expertise in craftsmanship and his understanding of creative workflows make the will-call service especially valuable for the Seattle maker community. “It’s a really eclectic mix,” said Dickey. “We see everything from hobbyists working on small-scale projects to larger companies needing materials for big builds. It’s exciting to see the variety of creative work happening in this city.”OnlineMetals’ will-call service allows customers to order materials online and pick them up at the South Seattle location, saving time and money on shipping. Orders are typically available within 1-4 days, and the service accommodates larger items, including products up to 16 feet long or flat pieces up to 4 feet by 4 feet. This convenience has drawn a wide array of customers, from hobbyists to professionals, all working on unique projects.For example, a local motorcycle enthusiast recently used the service to source specialty aluminum for a custom racing bike, while a small architecture firm picked up stainless steel for an experimental design installation. Recently, a robotics team relied on the will-call service for aluminum components to build competition-ready robots, underscoring the service’s versatility in supporting everything from small-scale hobbyists to major organizations.Unlike traditional supply chains, where customers face shipping fees and long waits, OnlineMetals bridges the gap between its larger warehouses and the local market. “We transport materials to the Seattle location so our customers can avoid shipping costs and access a wider selection,” explained Raece. “It’s about providing the flexibility and efficiency that creative professionals need.”The will-call location, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., offers easy parking, loading assistance, and the convenience of a nearby resource for urgent needs. It has become an essential part of Seattle’s maker community, supporting everyone from robotics teams to industrial designers.In a city that thrives on ingenuity, OnlineMetals’ will-call service plays a key role in fueling projects big and small. Whether you’re crafting a prototype, designing a masterpiece, or repairing a vital piece of equipment, OnlineMetals has your back—and the materials to make it happen.

