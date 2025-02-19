THE FORCE IS STRONG WITH THIS AUCTION: RARE STAR WARS MEMORABILIA IS GOING UNDER THE HAMMER

Chewbacca’s Bowcaster Medal of Yavin

Propstore is set to unveil an extraordinary selection of film-used Star Wars collectibles at its upcoming Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles.

Each of these treasures holds a special place in cinematic history, and we are excited to see them find new homes where they will be appreciated and preserved for years to come.” — Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, is set to unveil an extraordinary selection of film-used Star Wars collectibles at its upcoming Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles, taking place across three days from March 26 – 28, 2025.Two standout lots are expected to generate major excitement: Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) Medal of Yavin from Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) and Chewbacca’s (Peter Mayhew) Bowcaster, featured in all three films from the Star Wars Original Trilogy.An incredibly significant Star Wars prop, Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) screen-matched Medal of Yavin from A New Hope (1977) is a symbol of the Rebel Alliance’s victory over the Empire. Presented by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) in the film’s iconic finale, this medal appears in one of cinema’s most memorable moments, set to John Williams’ The Throne Room march.Only two medals are believed to have been made for the film; this medal was seen worn by Hamill in the film itself, but was also worn by Harrison Ford in behind-the-scenes photos taken during rehearsals. The first and only medal to be offered for public sale, it originates from the collection of Gerard Bourke, who worked on the original Star Wars films. This rare hero prop is estimated between $300,000 and $600,000 and is expected to be one of the auction’s most sought-after lots.Another showstopper is Chewbacca’s Bowcaster, wielded by Peter Mayhew’s beloved Wookiee warrior in all three films of the original Star Wars trilogy - George Lucas’ A New Hope (1977), Irvin Kershner’s The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and Richard Marquand’s Return of the Jedi (1983) - as well as in iconic publicity photos of the character.The Bowcaster was built around a real-world Horton crossbow, modified with custom components and detailed dressing to give it a futuristic yet battle-worn look. This particular prop is believed to be the only Bowcaster used throughout the trilogy, with no evidence of a backup version, making it one of the rarest Star Wars hero props in existence. The Bowcaster had some of its dressing components removed after filming but retains key original elements, including its unique shoulder stock extension, which was custom-fabricated for Peter Mayhew during the filming of Return of the Jedi (1983). The piece also photo-matches to production stills from each of the original trilogy films. It has been sympathetically restored to its Return of the Jedi (1983) configuration, with the missing dressing components faithfully recreated. With its unmistakable silhouette and deep connection to one of Star Wars’ most beloved characters, this photo-matched piece is expected to be a major highlight of the auction, with an estimated value of $250,000 to $500,000.Registration is now open online at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/449 Online proxy bids can be submitted from February 26, 2025.Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on the upcoming event: "Propstore is thrilled to bring these incredible Star Wars props to auction and for fans to see them for the first time in many years. Principal character pieces from the original trilogy are extremely rare and highly sought after. Each of these treasures holds a special place in cinematic history, and we are excited to see them find new homes where they will be appreciated and preserved for years to come."Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Beth Willetts at bwilletts@blazepr.comRegistration and online bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/449 Images are available in the following Dropbox link (please copy and paste URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/dejfu7ci1b2t44w40u4zh/AJw0T24_aKJL4rltwEMc8Wc?rlkey=wc27n9zwwnhhjjm7u5n341vf6&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.