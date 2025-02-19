SCAN Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth and Enhance Member Experience

Trish Cox, Chief Experience Officer Senthu Arumugam, Chief Commercial Officer Lyn Amor-Macaraeg, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Chief of Staff to CEO

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Group , a diversified not-for-profit healthcare company that operates SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, has expanded its leadership team, bolstering the organization’s growth and enhanced member experience efforts.“As SCAN continues to diversify and grow, I am inspired by the enthusiastic and talented leaders at the helm of our efforts,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “The fresh perspectives, acumen and rebel spirit they bring to our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent enables SCAN to continue to raise the healthcare bar for seniors everywhere.”"We are daring to care differently for our members every day and are continuing to stand up a powerhouse leadership team that will continue to bring our not-for-profit healthcare mission to seniors everywhere,” said Karen Schulte, SCAN Health Plan’s President of Medicare. “At a time when rebuilding trust in our industry is vital to the health and wellbeing of America’s seniors, our leadership team underscores our commitment to excellence and compassion.”Patricia ‘Trish’ Cox, Chief Experience OfficerCox will lead SCAN’s Consumer Experience and Insights team, enterprise data and analytics, member services, and SCAN’s digital member engagement channels.She brings over three decades of experience in leveraging insights and data to enhance member experiences across in-person, telephonic, and digital platforms, as well as building and implementing robust voice-of-the-customer programs, emphasizing the importance of operationalizing feedback to inform innovation and capabilities. Cox is committed to innovation and simplification, focusing on testing new concepts, leveraging AI, and using emerging technology to provide better information and accessibility for both members and employees.Prior to joining SCAN, Cox held leadership roles across wealth management and healthcare organizations, including Charles Schwab, WellCare Health Plans, Inc. and Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc.Senthu Arumugam, Chief Commercial OfficerArumugam’s role has expanded from Chief Transformation Officer to Chief Commercial Officer of SCAN Health Plan. In this new capacity, he will lead SCAN’s sales, marketing, and product teams.Arumugam brings a deep understanding of the competitive landscape in the Medicare Advantage market, emphasizing the critical need for faster movement, coordination and member benefit personalization and innovation. He will bring his expertise to bear in SCAN’s work to differentiate its not-for-profit endeavors from its competitors by ensuring older adults receive the benefits and services they want and need.Prior to joining SCAN, Arumugam was a partner in McKinsey & Company’s global healthcare practice. At McKinsey, he advised health insurers and providers on performance transformation, turn-arounds, and growth strategy. Before joining McKinsey, he worked in investment banking in London and New York.Lyn Amor-Macaraeg has been promoted to SCAN Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, where she oversees corporate strategy and planning, strategic implementation and performance excellence, compliance, internal audit, and enterprise risk. She also serves as Chief of Staff to SCAN’s CEO.In addition, SCAN recently welcomed Bob Chapek , former CEO of The Walt Disney Company, as a strategic advisor to further deepen its commitment to the member experience.SCAN has continuously evolved its leadership team, bringing innovative and impactful leaders with bold visions to enhance the member experience and drive growth. This move has been instrumental as SCAN just experienced a successful annual enrollment period, adding over 31,000 new members, bringing its membership to nearly 300,000 across five states.About SCAN GroupSCAN Group, is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves nearly 300,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org and www.scanhealthplan.com

