Career Mastered 2025 National Women’s Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 List Announced

DETROIT, NC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Career Mastered Magazine announced the release of its 2025 Women’s Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 List highlighting the extraordinary achievements of our nation’s leading women change makers. This year’s List includes honorees from a variety of fields and disciplines including media, activism, education and more. "We assembled an elite group of women recognized for driving change, making an impact, and demonstrating the power of connection in leadership.These remarkable women have embraced their ability to forge meaningful relationships while contributing to America's rich and diverse heritage.” said Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker, CEO & Publisher of Career Mastered Magazine.The Career Mastered Diversity IMPACT 50 honorees will be recognized in the Spring edition of Career Mastered Magazine in honor of Women’s History Month. The Career Mastered editors, advisory board, and strategic partners compiled and assessed a national group of women for the Diversity IMPACT 50 List based on their contributions to enrich America’s cultural tapestry and set a lasting mark of excellence in their fields.Women selected are those who are playing their part to make an impactful difference in this world while embodying this year’s theme – Making Connections: It Starts with Her! Each honoree is a respected leader in her field, showcasing a compelling narrative of overcoming challenges, achieving triumph, and making a significant impact.Career Mastered National Women's Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 Honorees:Nikita Allen, CEO, GrowmetixMaximiliana Arco, Chief Strategy Officer, American Asset CorporationLani Baker, Principal & Chief Financial Officer, Holualoa CompaniesMiranda Bennett King, Director of Inclusion Initiatives, The HartfordSuzanne Bereis, Senior Commercial Property Manager, Grubb PropertiesCarmen Blackmon, CEO, Support Our Afterschool Services (S.O.A.R.)Gayle Bourdeau, VP and Senior Underwriting Counsel, Land Services USA, LLCElizabeth Boyd, SVP/Chief Operating Officer, New Hope Services, Inc.Elyshia Brooks, CEO/Brand Executive, BrandNiquelyYou! Inc.Derschaun Brown, Executive Director, Friends of the Children-DetroitDr. Gloria J. Burgess, Chief Executive Officer, Jazz Inc.Khalilah Burt Gaston, Founding Executive Director, Song FoundationGwen Cohen, Founder, The Prophet's Voice, Speak Your Tomorrow Today& Turning Pages, Transforming Lives, Author's MovementJoanna Cooper, General Manager, Daimler Trucks North AmericaElena Cutshall, Design Manager & Client Relationship Leader, GenslerCarol Davis, Pastor, Founder, Davis Legacy Co., LLCNina Davis, Associate Director, Member Services & Middle Level Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP)Rhonda Dean, Vice President, Board Management, Foundation For The CarolinasBirgit Dilley, Chief Executive Officer, DCM-USAKait Feriante, Co-Founder & Director of Programming, Redwood Literacy Chicago and GlobalMichelle Franks, Principal/Chief Financial Officer, Studio Southwest ArchitectsGlenda Gill, Founder, Save a Girl, Save a WorldArlena Hawthorne, CTP, Executive Director, Financial Service IndustryLexi Hazen, Operations Controller, Swinerton BuildersFelice Hightower Britt, Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor Supervisor, Resiliency Therapeutic Services, PLLCJudy Hoberman, President, Judy Hoberman and AssociatesKimberly Jackson, Executive Vice President, American Cancer Society Southeast RegionKimberly Jacobs, Host, The Kim Jacobs ShowElena JI, Project Manager JLL, Bank of AmericaCamille Johnson, Founder, Motor City Dance Factory (MCDF)Evelyn Johnson, Assistant General Counsel, Coverage Unit, The HartfordOlivia LaMelle, Chief Business & Human Resources Officer, Girl Scouts Hornets' NestJillian Longpre-Smith, Vice President, Marketing, Atlas HealthTammy Martin, Chief Program Officer and Co-Founder, Young Black Leadership Alliance (YBLA)Latrice McClendon, Director, Knight Foundation, DetroitDr. Doris McEwen, President & CEO, McEwen Education Consulting and Curriculum Auditing (M.E.C.C.A.)Janeen Miller Hogue, Founder & CEO, The Miller-Hogue Law Firm, P.C.La Shanda Millner, Executive Director, Operations, Union Community Development CorporationCarla L. Musoke, Assistant VP, Diversity Equity and Inclusion, The HartfordChristy Nine, Corporate Managing Director SavillsVeronica Pearson, Chief Executive Officer, Dammi MediaCatreese Qualls, Founder, Lotus & Sage Leadership Development Training and Consulting, LLC.Tonya Rivens, President-Charlotte Area Association of Black Journalists (caabj.org)Carrie Sharp, Account Manager, Business Development, Stephens Office SystemsMichelle Turner-White, Minister, National Podcast Host/Community Updates,The WYTE Charity Foundation, Inc, VisionaryLiz Ward, Owner and Principal, Give ImpactNicole Wells Stallworth, Chief Executive, Advocate, Social Impact LeaderAbout the Career Mastered Awards:Founded by Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, President & CEO Linwick & Associates, LLC., the Career Mastered Awards is the leading Women’s History Month Awards honoring today’s women leaders who take charge of their careers and their futures.

