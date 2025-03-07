Career Mastered 2025 National Women’s Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 List Announced
Each Honoree is a Respected Leader with An Inspiring Story of Challenge, Triumph, and Impact
We assembled an elite group of women recognized for driving change, making an impact, and demonstrating the power of connection in leadership.”DETROIT, NC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Career Mastered Magazine announced the release of its 2025 Women’s Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 List highlighting the extraordinary achievements of our nation’s leading women change makers. This year’s List includes honorees from a variety of fields and disciplines including media, activism, education and more. "We assembled an elite group of women recognized for driving change, making an impact, and demonstrating the power of connection in leadership.
— Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker
These remarkable women have embraced their ability to forge meaningful relationships while contributing to America's rich and diverse heritage.” said Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker, CEO & Publisher of Career Mastered Magazine.
The Career Mastered Diversity IMPACT 50 honorees will be recognized in the Spring edition of Career Mastered Magazine in honor of Women’s History Month. The Career Mastered editors, advisory board, and strategic partners compiled and assessed a national group of women for the Diversity IMPACT 50 List based on their contributions to enrich America’s cultural tapestry and set a lasting mark of excellence in their fields.
Women selected are those who are playing their part to make an impactful difference in this world while embodying this year’s theme – Making Connections: It Starts with Her! Each honoree is a respected leader in her field, showcasing a compelling narrative of overcoming challenges, achieving triumph, and making a significant impact.
Career Mastered National Women's Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 Honorees:
Nikita Allen, CEO, Growmetix ®
Maximiliana Arco, Chief Strategy Officer, American Asset Corporation
Lani Baker, Principal & Chief Financial Officer, Holualoa Companies
Miranda Bennett King, Director of Inclusion Initiatives, The Hartford
Suzanne Bereis, Senior Commercial Property Manager, Grubb Properties
Carmen Blackmon, CEO, Support Our Afterschool Services (S.O.A.R.)
Gayle Bourdeau, VP and Senior Underwriting Counsel, Land Services USA, LLC
Elizabeth Boyd, SVP/Chief Operating Officer, New Hope Services, Inc.
Elyshia Brooks, CEO/Brand Executive, BrandNiquely® You! Inc.
Derschaun Brown, Executive Director, Friends of the Children-Detroit
Dr. Gloria J. Burgess, Chief Executive Officer, Jazz Inc.
Khalilah Burt Gaston, Founding Executive Director, Song Foundation
Gwen Cohen, Founder, The Prophet's Voice®, Speak Your Tomorrow Today® & Turning Pages, Transforming Lives, Author's Movement
Joanna Cooper, General Manager, Daimler Trucks North America
Elena Cutshall, Design Manager & Client Relationship Leader, Gensler
Carol Davis, Pastor, Founder, Davis Legacy Co., LLC
Nina Davis, Associate Director, Member Services & Middle Level Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP)
Rhonda Dean, Vice President, Board Management, Foundation For The Carolinas
Birgit Dilley, Chief Executive Officer, DCM-USA
Kait Feriante, Co-Founder & Director of Programming, Redwood Literacy Chicago and Global
Michelle Franks, Principal/Chief Financial Officer, Studio Southwest Architects
Glenda Gill, Founder, Save a Girl, Save a World
Arlena Hawthorne, CTP, Executive Director, Financial Service Industry
Lexi Hazen, Operations Controller, Swinerton Builders
Felice Hightower Britt, Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor Supervisor, Resiliency Therapeutic Services, PLLC
Judy Hoberman, President, Judy Hoberman and Associates
Kimberly Jackson, Executive Vice President, American Cancer Society Southeast Region
Kimberly Jacobs, Host, The Kim Jacobs Show
Elena JI, Project Manager JLL, Bank of America
Camille Johnson, Founder, Motor City Dance Factory (MCDF)
Evelyn Johnson, Assistant General Counsel, Coverage Unit, The Hartford
Olivia LaMelle, Chief Business & Human Resources Officer, Girl Scouts Hornets' Nest
Jillian Longpre-Smith, Vice President, Marketing, Atlas Health
Tammy Martin, Chief Program Officer and Co-Founder, Young Black Leadership Alliance (YBLA)
Latrice McClendon, Director, Knight Foundation, Detroit
Dr. Doris McEwen, President & CEO, McEwen Education Consulting and Curriculum Auditing (M.E.C.C.A.)
Janeen Miller Hogue, Founder & CEO, The Miller-Hogue Law Firm, P.C.
La Shanda Millner, Executive Director, Operations, Union Community Development Corporation
Carla L. Musoke, Assistant VP, Diversity Equity and Inclusion, The Hartford
Christy Nine, Corporate Managing Director Savills
Veronica Pearson, Chief Executive Officer, Dammi Media
Catreese Qualls, Founder, Lotus & Sage Leadership Development Training and Consulting, LLC.
Tonya Rivens, President-Charlotte Area Association of Black Journalists (caabj.org)
Carrie Sharp, Account Manager, Business Development, Stephens Office Systems
Michelle Turner-White, Minister, National Podcast Host/Community Updates,The WYTE Charity Foundation, Inc, Visionary
Liz Ward, Owner and Principal, Give Impact
Nicole Wells Stallworth, Chief Executive, Advocate, Social Impact Leader
About the Career Mastered Awards:
Founded by Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, President & CEO Linwick & Associates, LLC., the Career Mastered Awards is the leading Women’s History Month Awards honoring today’s women leaders who take charge of their careers and their futures.
