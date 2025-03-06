Career Mastered National Leadership Honorees Class of 2025 Announced

Career Mastered Women's Leadership Awards

Outstanding Women Achievers in Competitive Fields Selected; Honorees are Exceptional Role Models of What Women Can Accomplish

We're thrilled to honor remarkable women who make an impactful difference each day while inspiring future generations.” — Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker

DETROIT, NC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linwick & Associates is pleased to announce the esteemed honorees of the Career Mastered National Women's History Leadership Class of 2025, recognizing the outstanding contributions and achievements of women who have made a compelling mark in business. Honorees represent powerful women across diverse industries and disciplines. These women are game-changing leaders who have mastered their work and have learned the necessary steps to move ahead and build successful careers. The honorees are exceptionally strong role models of what a woman can accomplish.Making Connections: It Starts with Her is the 2025 Theme. " We are excited to honor these extraordinary women whose hard work, determination, and vision have broken barriers and continue to inspire change and progress in the world around them. The honorees represent the strength, resilience, and creativity that shape today’s business landscape and beyond,” says Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, President & CEO Linwick & Associates, and Career Mastered Founder. "We're thrilled to honor remarkable women who make an impactful difference each day while inspiring future generations. Sharing her story and achievements provides an expansive pathway of history for years to come." Career Mastered Class of 2025 Leadership Honorees include:Master Leadership Honorees:Pat Hedley, Board Director and Author, Meet 100 People, Career Mastered Distinguished Leadership AwardGloria Mayfield Banks, Mentor in Success Strategies, Career Mastered Game Changer Leadership AwardAreva Martin, Award-winning Civil Rights Attorney, Career Mastered Trailblazer Leadership AwardApril Simpkins, Chief Human Resources Officer, Questco Companies, Career Mastered Resilient Leadership AwardCareer Mastered Leadership In Action Honorees:Zelleka Biermann, Principal, ZAB Real Estate Advisory, LLCColleen Brannan, Founder & President, BRANSTORM PR & MarketingDebra Boggs, Founder & CEO, D & S Executive Career ManagementSally J. Curley, CEO Curley Global IR, LLCValerie Darling, Independent Board Director, Sequentify, Proteas Bioanalytics Inc., Private Directors Association, CEO Life Sciences ManagementCallie Dobbins, Senior Vice President, Atrium Health Levine Children’s, part of Advocate HealthSara Downing, Senior Director, Corporate Marketing, Clancy & Theys Construction CompanyNoni L. Ellison, JD., Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Tractor Supply CompanyTalia Fox, CEO, KUSI Global, Inc.Sabrina Hannam, Chairman of the Board, BoardswellJennifer Hunter Sherrill, Senior Consulting Partner, Ernst & Young, CharlotteAmy Johnson, Founding Partner & Principal Strata Project Management GroupBridget Kaigler, CEO, Bringing Leadership Back, LLC, Chairwoman, Society of Louisiana CPA’sCharise D. Key-Gray, Vice President/District Manager, Comerica BankJuliet Kuehnle, CEO, Founder, Licensed Therapist, Sun Counseling & Wellness, "Yep, I Go to Therapy"Sonita Lontoh, Independent Board Director, TrueBlue and SunrunAnna Lucke, Pilot/First Officer, American AirlinesVirginia Luther, Managing Director, Charlotte Commercial, The Spectrum CompaniesLaTonya McDonald, Audit Director, Internal Audit Department, Comerica BankDr. Karla Mitchell, President & CEO, Changing Lives and Staying Sober (CLASS), Healthcare, Nonprofit Leadership, PhilanthropyShannon Nash, ESQ., CPA, Independent Board Director, NetScout Systems, SoFI Bank and Lazy Dog RestaurantsDeana Neely, Founder & CEO, Detroit Voltage, Residential, Commercial & Utility Electrical ServicesAyana Parsons, Managing Partner, AKP ManagementEdwina Payne, Independent Board Director, The Task Force for Global HealthDr. Joan T. Randall, President, Joan T. Randall Enterprises, LLC.Michele Reid, MD, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, CNS HealthcarePatricia J. Royak, Board Member, CEO Royak Consulting - Global Omnichannel Growth StrategiesRochelle Rivas, CEO & Co-Founder, Ember Group ConsultingKristi Straw, Founder, Lighthouse Leadership ConsultantsPolly Taylor, CCIM, CPM, Senior Vice President, Property Management, Flagship Healthcare PropertiesJessica Thorsheim, Partner and Managing Director, Head of Real Estate Management, Amherst and Main Street RenewalEtosha Thurman, Chief Marketing Officer, SAP Intelligent Spend and Business NetworkKimberley Will, Electrification Vehicles Intellectual Property Agreement Manager, Global Technology Operations, General Motors CorporationJudy Wishnek, Market President, Truliant Federal Credit Union, CharlotteCareer Mastered Emerging Leader Honorees:Katie Barker, Vice President, Accounting/Controller, Morningstar Properties, LLCKatie Blaesser, Founder/Engineering Director, Aro HomesDr. Shamanda Burston, Professor, Cinematherapy and Mental Health AdvocateBlair Carpenter, Associate Attorney, Parker PoeCassidy Conley, Inaugural Youth Director, City of DetroitDr. Samantha DeLoache, Pharmacist Manager, Kintegra Family Health PharmacyEmily Dollberg, Business Developer, NOVA Engineering & EnvironmentalHeather Madden, Civil Engineering Designer, Urban Design PartnerCourtney Mercado, Manager, Operations for Community Health Impact & Belonging, Corewell HealthAlayna Robst, Marketing Team Leader, HNTB CorporationJamie Santiago Munoz, General Manager, Galaxy FBO, Founder, Holding Pattern Co.Kathleen Snow, Senior Consultant, DEI, The HartfordKelley Stokes-Samuel, Mayo Clinic Development OfficerKimberly Stokes-Mason, Licensed Psychotherapist, Kimberly Stokes Therapy, LLC.About the Career Mastered Leadership in Action Awards:The Career Mastered Awards is the leading Women’s History Month Awards honoring today’s women leaders who take charge of their careers and their futures. The Award honors amazing women who have made a compelling mark on business. From a concept in 2014, Linwick & Associates Career Mastered Awards celebrates and acknowledges the victories, challenges, and stories of the women who have helped to make our country what it is today. Proceeds from this program directly support Excel Village, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide mentoring and scholarships for girls.About Linwick & Associates, LLC:Linwick & Associates, LLC is a global human resources consulting firm with offices in Metropolitan Detroit and Charlotte, NC. The mission of the company is to create organizational value through people. Its Founder, Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, is internationally recognized as a leader in human resources management with more than 30 years’ experience in organizational dynamics and change management across Fortune 50 Companies. Additionally, she is the founder and publisher of Career Mastered Magazine & Women’s Leadership Awards.To join the conversation:Website: www.careermastered.com Website: www.excelvillage.org Facebook: facebook.com/careermasteredInstagram: @careermasteredYouTube: drlisawicker

