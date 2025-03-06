Career Mastered National Leadership Honorees Class of 2025 Announced
Outstanding Women Achievers in Competitive Fields Selected; Honorees are Exceptional Role Models of What Women Can Accomplish
Making Connections: It Starts with Her is the 2025 Theme. " We are excited to honor these extraordinary women whose hard work, determination, and vision have broken barriers and continue to inspire change and progress in the world around them. The honorees represent the strength, resilience, and creativity that shape today’s business landscape and beyond,” says Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, President & CEO Linwick & Associates, and Career Mastered Founder. "We're thrilled to honor remarkable women who make an impactful difference each day while inspiring future generations. Sharing her story and achievements provides an expansive pathway of history for years to come." Career Mastered Class of 2025 Leadership Honorees include:
Master Leadership Honorees:
Pat Hedley, Board Director and Author, Meet 100 People, Career Mastered Distinguished Leadership Award
Gloria Mayfield Banks, Mentor in Success Strategies, Career Mastered Game Changer Leadership Award
Areva Martin, Award-winning Civil Rights Attorney, Career Mastered Trailblazer Leadership Award
April Simpkins, Chief Human Resources Officer, Questco Companies, Career Mastered Resilient Leadership Award
Career Mastered Leadership In Action Honorees:
Zelleka Biermann, Principal, ZAB Real Estate Advisory, LLC
Colleen Brannan, Founder & President, BRANSTORM PR & Marketing
Debra Boggs, Founder & CEO, D & S Executive Career Management
Sally J. Curley, CEO Curley Global IR, LLC
Valerie Darling, Independent Board Director, Sequentify, Proteas Bioanalytics Inc., Private Directors Association, CEO Life Sciences Management
Callie Dobbins, Senior Vice President, Atrium Health Levine Children’s, part of Advocate Health
Sara Downing, Senior Director, Corporate Marketing, Clancy & Theys Construction Company
Noni L. Ellison, JD., Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Tractor Supply Company
Talia Fox, CEO, KUSI Global, Inc.
Sabrina Hannam, Chairman of the Board, Boardswell
Jennifer Hunter Sherrill, Senior Consulting Partner, Ernst & Young, Charlotte
Amy Johnson, Founding Partner & Principal Strata Project Management Group
Bridget Kaigler, CEO, Bringing Leadership Back, LLC, Chairwoman, Society of Louisiana CPA’s
Charise D. Key-Gray, Vice President/District Manager, Comerica Bank
Juliet Kuehnle, CEO, Founder, Licensed Therapist, Sun Counseling & Wellness, "Yep, I Go to Therapy"
Sonita Lontoh, Independent Board Director, TrueBlue and Sunrun
Anna Lucke, Pilot/First Officer, American Airlines
Virginia Luther, Managing Director, Charlotte Commercial, The Spectrum Companies
LaTonya McDonald, Audit Director, Internal Audit Department, Comerica Bank
Dr. Karla Mitchell, President & CEO, Changing Lives and Staying Sober (CLASS), Healthcare, Nonprofit Leadership, Philanthropy
Shannon Nash, ESQ., CPA, Independent Board Director, NetScout Systems, SoFI Bank and Lazy Dog Restaurants
Deana Neely, Founder & CEO, Detroit Voltage, Residential, Commercial & Utility Electrical Services
Ayana Parsons, Managing Partner, AKP Management
Edwina Payne, Independent Board Director, The Task Force for Global Health
Dr. Joan T. Randall, President, Joan T. Randall Enterprises, LLC.
Michele Reid, MD, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, CNS Healthcare
Patricia J. Royak, Board Member, CEO Royak Consulting - Global Omnichannel Growth Strategies
Rochelle Rivas, CEO & Co-Founder, Ember Group Consulting
Kristi Straw, Founder, Lighthouse Leadership Consultants
Polly Taylor, CCIM, CPM, Senior Vice President, Property Management, Flagship Healthcare Properties
Jessica Thorsheim, Partner and Managing Director, Head of Real Estate Management, Amherst and Main Street Renewal
Etosha Thurman, Chief Marketing Officer, SAP Intelligent Spend and Business Network
Kimberley Will, Electrification Vehicles Intellectual Property Agreement Manager, Global Technology Operations, General Motors Corporation
Judy Wishnek, Market President, Truliant Federal Credit Union, Charlotte
Career Mastered Emerging Leader Honorees:
Katie Barker, Vice President, Accounting/Controller, Morningstar Properties, LLC
Katie Blaesser, Founder/Engineering Director, Aro Homes
Dr. Shamanda Burston, Professor, Cinematherapy and Mental Health Advocate
Blair Carpenter, Associate Attorney, Parker Poe
Cassidy Conley, Inaugural Youth Director, City of Detroit
Dr. Samantha DeLoache, Pharmacist Manager, Kintegra Family Health Pharmacy
Emily Dollberg, Business Developer, NOVA Engineering & Environmental
Heather Madden, Civil Engineering Designer, Urban Design Partner
Courtney Mercado, Manager, Operations for Community Health Impact & Belonging, Corewell Health
Alayna Robst, Marketing Team Leader, HNTB Corporation
Jamie Santiago Munoz, General Manager, Galaxy FBO, Founder, Holding Pattern Co.
Kathleen Snow, Senior Consultant, DEI, The Hartford
Kelley Stokes-Samuel, Mayo Clinic Development Officer
Kimberly Stokes-Mason, Licensed Psychotherapist, Kimberly Stokes Therapy, LLC.
About the Career Mastered Leadership in Action Awards:
The Career Mastered Awards is the leading Women’s History Month Awards honoring today’s women leaders who take charge of their careers and their futures. The Award honors amazing women who have made a compelling mark on business. From a concept in 2014, Linwick & Associates Career Mastered Awards celebrates and acknowledges the victories, challenges, and stories of the women who have helped to make our country what it is today. Proceeds from this program directly support Excel Village, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide mentoring and scholarships for girls.
About Linwick & Associates, LLC:
Linwick & Associates, LLC is a global human resources consulting firm with offices in Metropolitan Detroit and Charlotte, NC. The mission of the company is to create organizational value through people. Its Founder, Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, is internationally recognized as a leader in human resources management with more than 30 years’ experience in organizational dynamics and change management across Fortune 50 Companies. Additionally, she is the founder and publisher of Career Mastered Magazine & Women’s Leadership Awards.
