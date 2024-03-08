Career Mastered Magazine Announces the 2024 Women's Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 List
Each Honoree is a Respected Leader with An Inspiring Story of Challenge, Triumph, and Resilience
We assembled an elite group of women recognized for their leadership commitment to diversity and inclusion, and remarkable resilience and impact in our world.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Career Mastered Magazine announced the release of its 2024 Women’s Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 List highlighting the extraordinary achievements of our nation’s leading women change makers in Diversity & Inclusion. This year’s List includes honorees from a variety of fields and disciplines including media, activism, education and more. "We assembled an elite group of women recognized for their leadership commitment to diversity and inclusion, and remarkable resilience and impact in our world.” Said Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker, CEO & Publisher of Career Mastered Magazine.
The Career Mastered Diversity IMPACT 50 honorees will be recognized during the Career Mastered National Women’s History Leadership Summit 's 10th Anniversary Celebration. The event will be held on May 15th at Elevate Conference Center in Detroit, MI. The Career Mastered editors, advisory board, and strategic partners compiled and assessed a national group of women for the Diversity IMPACT 50 List based on their contributions to the advancement of diversity and inclusion over the past year. Women selected are those who are playing their part to make an impactful difference in the world after the global pandemic has forced so many to reassess the way they work and live. Our 2024 List features women who embody this year’s theme – I AM RESILIENT. Each honoree is a respected leader in her field with an inspiring story of challenge, triumph, and resilience fueled by their commitment to creating an inclusive environment where people are valued for their differences. Sponsors of the 2024 Diversity IMPACT 50 Awards Ceremony includes Walgreens, JP Morgan Chase, Ally Financial, Lowes Companies Inc., Food Lion, New York Life Insurance, Comerica Bank, ITC Holdings, PNC Bank, Henry Ford Health System, Primax Properties, Corewell Health, among others.
Career Mastered Women's Leadership "Diversity IMPACT 50” List
Master Award Honoree:
Jessica Care Moore, CEO of Moore Black Press, Executive Producer of BLACK WOMEN ROCK, Founder, The Moore Art House and Author, We Want Our Bodies Back (HarperCollins)
Diversity Leadership Award Honorees:
Kelesha Armand, General Counsel, Chase Business Banking, J. P. Morgan Chase
Dr. Ebony Butler, Licensed Psychologist and Food Relationship Strategist, The Center for Creating Change
Marci Bryant, MBA, CEO, SYNC Digital Agency
Dawn Chanland, Director, CREW Charlotte Authentic Leadership Program; McColl School of Business, Queens University of Charlotte
Deborah Crawford, President, Black Nurses Rock - Greater Charlotte
Debora DiCicco, Sr. Director, Compliance Regulatory Examination Office, Ally Financial
Susanne P. Dixon, Partner, Audit, KPMG LLP
Mary L. Engelman, Diversity Equity & Inclusion Executive Manager, Detroit Police Department
Sara Garces Roselli, Co-Founder & Foundation President, RevTech Labs
Wendy Gladney, President & CEO, Personal Services Plus Consulting
Barbra Gentry Pugh, Founder & Executive Director of Kairos-B-Enterprises
Dr. Yolanda Graham, Sr. Vice President & Chief Clinical/Medical Officer, Devereus Advanced Behavioral Health
Molly Grantham, 4x Award-winning Journalist, Author, & Speaker
Dr. Regina Hall, CEO & Founder, Enlighten Heart Services
Chiquita Hall-Jackson, Managing Attorney, Hall-Jackson & Associates
Jacinda Jacobs, Media Personality, Radio /TV Host & Business Coach
Haith Johnson, CEO, LeHost Hair & Wigs
Tamra Hardy, Director, Neighborhood Services and Economic Development, City of Detroit
Adriane Harris, Principal & Owner, HarCo Coaching & Consulting
Cortney Hicks, Anchor/Media Personality
Lottie Holland, Vice President, Diversity, Inclusion, Engagement & EEO Compliance, Stellantis
Dr. Shelly Holt Jones, Founder & CEO Leadership Legacy Consulting and Co-founder & President of Family Legacy 5
Lisa Howze, Founder & CEO, The Lisa Howze Experience
Nicole Hudson, CEO & Founder, The Hudson Collective
Dr. Malvika Iyer, Award-winning Disability Rights Activist
Anissa Jones, SVP, Employment and Human Services, Employment and Employer Services
Beatrice Kelly, SVP & Director, Community Development Banking, Comerica Bank
Kamilia Landrum, Executive Director, Detroit Branch NAACP
The Honorable Judge Tabitha Marsh, District Court Judge at 67th District Court
Pam McElvane, MBA, MA, MCPC, CEO Diversity MBA Media
Joan Michelson. Electric Ladies Podcast, ESG Consultant & Coach, Forbes Contributor
Dr. Rose Moten, Founder, BLOOM Transformation Center
Lisa Nichols, Founder & CEO, Lisa Nichols Consulting
Rhonda Peatry McGill, Sr. Director, Customer Marketing PerformLine, Inc.
Mya Pollard, Co-Head, Advancing Black Pathways Career’s & Skills, JPMorgan Chase
Camille Renshaw CEO & Co-Founder, B+E
Davida Rivens, Managing Director, Growth & Development, E4E Relief
Kristen Pleasants, Lead Business Execution Consultant, Wells Fargo
Robin Turner, Director, Business Development, O'Leary Group Waste Systems LEED Green Associate
Nilda Thomas, MBA, CLO, CEC, Founder & CEO Workforce eTraining Solutions, & Business AI Consulting
Patty Trepp, Drummond Executive Director, CREW Charlotte
Dionne Webster-Cox, Attorney At Law Webster Law Office
Sivilay Xayasaene, Sr. Associate, Sr. Interior Designer, Gresham Smith
Dr. Kimare Y. Yowell, Chief Diversity Officer, Rocket Companies & Chief Learning Officer, Rocket Central
Stephanie Zorn Kasprzak, Executive Director, Monroe County (MI) Opportunity Program & The Opportunity Center @ ALCC
Emerging Diversity Leadership Honorees:
Laura Renegar, Special Projects, Primax Properties
Priya Kumar, Financial Coach, Pivot My Profit
Phylicia Musa, Senior Manager, Culture, Diversity & Inclusion, Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Allison Simpson, Accounting Manager, Primax Properties
About the Career Mastered Leadership in Action Awards:
The Career Mastered Awards is the leading Women’s History Month Awards honoring today’s women leaders who take charge of their careers and their futures. The Award honors amazing women who have made a compelling mark on business. From a concept in 2014, Linwick & Associates Career Mastered Awards celebrates and acknowledges the victories, challenges, and stories of the women who have helped to make our country what it is today. Proceeds from this program directly support Excel Village, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide mentoring and scholarships for girls.
About Linwick & Associates, LLC:
Linwick & Associates, LLC is a global human resources consulting firm with offices in Metropolitan Detroit and Charlotte, NC. The mission of the company is to create organizational value through people. Its Founder, Dr. Lisa J. Wicker, is internationally recognized as a leader in human resources management with more than 30 years’ experience in organizational dynamics and change management across Fortune 50 Companies. Additionally, she is the founder and publisher of Career Mastered Magazine & Women’s Leadership Awards.
Career Mastered Women's History Summit & Awards Highlights