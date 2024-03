Career Mastered Magazine Announces the 2024 Women's Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 List

Diversity IMPACT 50 List Career Mastered Summit & Awards

Each Honoree is a Respected Leader with An Inspiring Story of Challenge, Triumph, and Resilience

We assembled an elite group of women recognized for their leadership commitment to diversity and inclusion, and remarkable resilience and impact in our world.” — Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Career Mastered Magazine announced the release of its 2024 Women’s Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 List highlighting the extraordinary achievements of our nation’s leading women change makers in Diversity & Inclusion. This year’s List includes honorees from a variety of fields and disciplines including media, activism, education and more. "We assembled an elite group of women recognized for their leadership commitment to diversity and inclusion, and remarkable resilience and impact in our world.” Said Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker, CEO & Publisher of Career Mastered Magazine.The Career Mastered Diversity IMPACT 50 honorees will be recognized during the Career Mastered National Women’s History Leadership Summit 's 10th Anniversary Celebration. The event will be held on May 15th at Elevate Conference Center in Detroit, MI. The Career Mastered editors, advisory board, and strategic partners compiled and assessed a national group of women for the Diversity IMPACT 50 List based on their contributions to the advancement of diversity and inclusion over the past year. Women selected are those who are playing their part to make an impactful difference in the world after the global pandemic has forced so many to reassess the way they work and live. Our 2024 List features women who embody this year’s theme – I AM RESILIENT. Each honoree is a respected leader in her field with an inspiring story of challenge, triumph, and resilience fueled by their commitment to creating an inclusive environment where people are valued for their differences. Sponsors of the 2024 Diversity IMPACT 50 Awards Ceremony includes Walgreens, JP Morgan Chase, Ally Financial, Lowes Companies Inc., Food Lion, New York Life Insurance, Comerica Bank, ITC Holdings, PNC Bank, Henry Ford Health System, Primax Properties, Corewell Health, among others.Career Mastered Women's Leadership "Diversity IMPACT 50” ListMaster Award Honoree:Jessica Care Moore, CEO of Moore Black Press, Executive Producer of BLACK WOMEN ROCK, Founder, The Moore Art House and Author, We Want Our Bodies Back (HarperCollins)Diversity Leadership Award Honorees:Kelesha Armand, General Counsel, Chase Business Banking, J. P. Morgan ChaseDr. Ebony Butler, Licensed Psychologist and Food Relationship Strategist, The Center for Creating ChangeMarci Bryant, MBA, CEO, SYNC Digital AgencyDawn Chanland, Director, CREW Charlotte Authentic Leadership Program; McColl School of Business, Queens University of CharlotteDeborah Crawford, President, Black Nurses Rock - Greater CharlotteDebora DiCicco, Sr. Director, Compliance Regulatory Examination Office, Ally FinancialSusanne P. Dixon, Partner, Audit, KPMG LLPMary L. Engelman, Diversity Equity & Inclusion Executive Manager, Detroit Police DepartmentSara Garces Roselli, Co-Founder & Foundation President, RevTech LabsWendy Gladney, President & CEO, Personal Services Plus ConsultingBarbra Gentry Pugh, Founder & Executive Director of Kairos-B-EnterprisesDr. Yolanda Graham, Sr. Vice President & Chief Clinical/Medical Officer, Devereus Advanced Behavioral HealthMolly Grantham, 4x Award-winning Journalist, Author, & SpeakerDr. Regina Hall, CEO & Founder, Enlighten Heart ServicesChiquita Hall-Jackson, Managing Attorney, Hall-Jackson & AssociatesJacinda Jacobs, Media Personality, Radio /TV Host & Business CoachHaith Johnson, CEO, LeHost Hair & WigsTamra Hardy, Director, Neighborhood Services and Economic Development, City of DetroitAdriane Harris, Principal & Owner, HarCo Coaching & ConsultingCortney Hicks, Anchor/Media PersonalityLottie Holland, Vice President, Diversity, Inclusion, Engagement & EEO Compliance, StellantisDr. Shelly Holt Jones, Founder & CEO Leadership Legacy Consulting and Co-founder & President of Family Legacy 5Lisa Howze, Founder & CEO, The Lisa Howze ExperienceNicole Hudson, CEO & Founder, The Hudson CollectiveDr. Malvika Iyer, Award-winning Disability Rights ActivistAnissa Jones, SVP, Employment and Human Services, Employment and Employer ServicesBeatrice Kelly, SVP & Director, Community Development Banking, Comerica BankKamilia Landrum, Executive Director, Detroit Branch NAACPThe Honorable Judge Tabitha Marsh, District Court Judge at 67th District CourtPam McElvane, MBA, MA, MCPC, CEO Diversity MBA MediaJoan Michelson. Electric Ladies Podcast, ESG Consultant & Coach, Forbes ContributorDr. Rose Moten, Founder, BLOOM Transformation CenterLisa Nichols, Founder & CEO, Lisa Nichols ConsultingRhonda Peatry McGill, Sr. Director, Customer Marketing PerformLine, Inc.Mya Pollard, Co-Head, Advancing Black Pathways Career’s & Skills, JPMorgan ChaseCamille Renshaw CEO & Co-Founder, B+EDavida Rivens, Managing Director, Growth & Development, E4E ReliefKristen Pleasants, Lead Business Execution Consultant, Wells FargoRobin Turner, Director, Business Development, O'Leary Group Waste Systems LEED Green AssociateNilda Thomas, MBA, CLO, CEC, Founder & CEO Workforce eTraining Solutions, & Business AI ConsultingPatty Trepp, Drummond Executive Director, CREW CharlotteDionne Webster-Cox, Attorney At Law Webster Law OfficeSivilay Xayasaene, Sr. Associate, Sr. Interior Designer, Gresham SmithDr. Kimare Y. Yowell, Chief Diversity Officer, Rocket Companies & Chief Learning Officer, Rocket CentralStephanie Zorn Kasprzak, Executive Director, Monroe County (MI) Opportunity Program & The Opportunity Center @ ALCCEmerging Diversity Leadership Honorees:Laura Renegar, Special Projects, Primax PropertiesPriya Kumar, Financial Coach, Pivot My ProfitPhylicia Musa, Senior Manager, Culture, Diversity & Inclusion, Lowe's Companies, Inc.Allison Simpson, Accounting Manager, Primax PropertiesAbout the Career Mastered Leadership in Action Awards:The Career Mastered Awards is the leading Women’s History Month Awards honoring today’s women leaders who take charge of their careers and their futures. The Award honors amazing women who have made a compelling mark on business. From a concept in 2014, Linwick & Associates Career Mastered Awards celebrates and acknowledges the victories, challenges, and stories of the women who have helped to make our country what it is today. Proceeds from this program directly support Excel Village, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide mentoring and scholarships for girls.About Linwick & Associates, LLC:Linwick & Associates, LLC is a global human resources consulting firm with offices in Metropolitan Detroit and Charlotte, NC. The mission of the company is to create organizational value through people. Its Founder, Dr. Lisa J. Wicker, is internationally recognized as a leader in human resources management with more than 30 years’ experience in organizational dynamics and change management across Fortune 50 Companies. Additionally, she is the founder and publisher of Career Mastered Magazine & Women’s Leadership Awards.To join the conversation:Website: www.careermastered.com Facebook: facebook.com/careermasteredInstagram: @careermasteredSource: Linwick & Associates, LLC.

