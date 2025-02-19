Save Ellis Island Announces Artist and Arts Administrator Jim Dessicino as Museum Creative Director

Jim Dessicino Named Save Ellis Island Museum Creative Director

Save Ellis Island announces the appointment of Jim Dessicino as Museum Creative Director

ELLIS ISLAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Save Ellis Island , the nonprofit dedicated to restoring and revitalizing the 29 historic buildings on the Island’s South Side, has announced the appointment of Jim Dessicino as its new Museum Creative Director.A multi-disciplinary artist and experienced arts administrator, Dessicino brings a dynamic vision to Save Ellis Island, shaped by his extensive work developing international artist residency programs and fostering creative communities. His appointment marks a significant step in the organization’s ongoing mission to inspire, educate and connect audiences through cultural experiences.As Museum Creative Director, Dessicino will raise the cultural profile of the South Side of Ellis Island through exhibition planning, artist collaborations and public programming.“We’re thrilled to welcome Jim Dessicino to Save Ellis Island,” said Janis Calella, Save Ellis Island president and CEO. “His leadership, creativity and deep understanding of the arts will play a vital role in shaping the future of our museum and strengthening its impact as a cultural institution.”Dessicino currently serves as the Program Director for Rome Art Residencies in Rome, Italy, where he oversees workshop programs, faculty hiring, and guided tours.His teaching experience includes positions at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, University of Delaware, Stockton University in NJ and Fleisher Art Memorial in Philadelphia. In 2016, he received the prestigious Faith in Form Award from the AIA Interfaith Forum on Religion, Art and Architecture alongside collaborator Eòin Burke. He has been an artist-in-residence at La Château de La Napoule in France and previously worked as a studio assistant to Titus Kaphar. He also led tours of the Vatican Museums, Coliseum, Forum and other sites in Rome.About Save Ellis Island, Inc.Save Ellis Island, Inc., a registered 501©3 organization, is the National Park Service, U.S. Department of Interior’s partner for the rehabilitation of the 29 unrestored buildings on Ellis Island. Save Ellis Island’s mission is to raise the funds to restore the deteriorated, unused portion of Ellis Island and return it to use for public education and enjoyment. Save Ellis Island is committed to preserving this national treasure dedicated to America’s immigrant story – the place where 12 million immigrants first stepped foot on American soil.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.