WORLD PREMIERE OF AMERICAN AGITATORS SET FOR CINEQUEST FILM & CREATIVITY FESTIVAL SUNDAY, MARCH 16 IN SAN JOSE

Official American Agitators Poster Fred and Cesaar Chavez on the Picket Lines

Filmmakers to Join for Exclusive Screening and Q&A

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning filmmaker Raymond Telles’ latest documentary, American Agitators, will make its world premiere at the prestigious Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival, on Sunday, March 16 at 6:45PM at the California Theater in San Jose, California. The film highlights the power of grassroots activism and its ongoing impact on movements today by telling the story of legendary organizer Fred Ross Sr.

American Agitators shows how Fred Ross Sr. for decades mobilized communities to challenge segregation, fight for voting rights, and empower labor movements. It follows organizers today who continue Ross’s work, tackling issues such as fair wages, workers’ rights, and systemic inequality.

The film is directed and produced by Raymond Telles, with executive producers John Heffernan and Margo Feinberg. Key figures in the film include iconic organizers mentored by Ross, Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez. In addition to Fred Ross Jr., who continued his father’s legacy of grassroots activism Nancy Pelosi, Robert F. Kennedy Sr., Jessica Govea, Mario Yedidia, Keshia Brow, Tara Thompson, Gustavo Aguirre Jr., Cesar Aguirre, Francisco Gonzalez, Anabel Marquez, Kampala Taiz Rancifer, Catherine Cortez Masto, D. Taylor, and Taiwanna Denise Milligan and narrator Luis Valdez are also in the film.

“We are at a crucial moment in history where understanding the power of organizing is more important than ever,” said Telles, “Fred Ross Sr.’s story is a testament to the fact that change doesn’t happen overnight—it’s built through persistence, dedication, and the collective strength of everyday people. We are honored to premiere this film at the Cinequest Film Festival, a platform that champions stories of resilience and transformation.”

The film and its Impact Campaign include thousands of organized screenings around the country, lesson plans and curricula for 1) K-12 classrooms, 2) Union trainings 3) adult education and discussion guides to be used as tools to inspire and train organizers, young and not-so-young, and to build the kind of effective and enduring organizations across this country needed to achieve equity and justice, and to preserve the health of our fragile democracy and the planet we all inhabit.

The premiere will feature a special Q&A session with Telles and key contributors to the documentary, offering audiences a deeper dive into the film’s powerful message and historical significance.

For more information about American Agitators including how to purchase tickets for the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival, screening or visit www.americanagitators.com. The trailer link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhnJYlnuJpQ.

