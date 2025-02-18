July Announces The First Ever Winners of the Creator Agency Awards

First-Ever Creator Agency Awards Honors Top Talent Managers and Agencies Driving the Creator Economy

We’ve nominated the best and brightest agencies from every corner of the creator economy, and we can’t wait to see our thriving online community rally behind their favorites” — Wells Douraghy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Creator Agency Awards, an unprecedented celebration of excellence in the creator economy, crowned seven extraordinary winners after public voting for the nominees concluded on January 31, 2025. The winners were announced on February 3, 2025 and included: Top Creator Agency awarded to Underscore Talent, Top Bouqitue Agency awarded to FARQ Media, Breakthrough Agency of the Year awarded to The Sociable Society, Breakthrough Creator awarded to Underscore Talent honoring Logan Moffitt, Best Campaign awarded to Season 25, Solopreneur Award awarded to Manager Kendall, and Ethical Impact Award awarded to Inclusify Studio. Check out the full list of winners here: https://withjuly.com/awards At July, our mission is simple: champion and empower the talent managers and agencies who are the backbone of the creator economy. Whether through founding the largest online community for talent agents, Behind the Influence, or building industry-leading tools that help agencies manage their talent and scale their businesses, we are committed to supporting this vital ecosystem.The 2024 Creator Agency Awards were inspired by this commitment — a celebration of the behind-the-scenes professionals whose expertise fuels the success of digital creators. “We’ve nominated the best and brightest agencies from every corner of the creator economy, and we can’t wait to see our thriving online community rally behind their favorites,” says Wells Douraghy, Founder of July.Since the nominees were announced, the response has been overwhelming, with agencies and fans flooding social media to share their excitement. Through the month of January, the awards garnered over 30,000 individual votes. Agencies like Famfluence called the nomination “a true honor to be recognized,” while Slash Mgmt stated that “these awards celebrate the incredible agencies driving impact in the creator economy.”About July Technologies Inc. —July is revolutionizing the creator economy with an all-in-one platform for talent agencies to manage, pitch, and pay their talent. By standardizing the workflows of digital talent management, July equips managers and agents with the tools they need to thrive. For more information about July and our mission, visit https://withjuly.com

