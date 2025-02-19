OnPage Launches Five New Features to Streamline Workflow for Its Critical Communications and Collaboration Platform

New Feature Announcement OnPage

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced the launch of five new features. The five enhancements provide various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services, with additional tools for streamlining workflows, strengthening incident response and driving better outcomes.

“We’re excited to release these five new powerful features. Each is designed to eliminate obstacles, enhance efficiency before, during and after incidents, and ensure that urgent messages reach the right people—fast,” said Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage. “From simplifying multi-account management to AI-powered reporting, each feature is purpose-built to optimize workflows, strengthen security and accelerate response times. Our goal is to supercharge teams with smarter, faster and more reliable communication tools that drive better outcomes in critical situations.”

OnPage enables organizations to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration, real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision, ease and convenience.

The five new features include:

● Multiple Logins – With the new Multiple Login feature, OnPage users can easily log in to and manage up to three separate OnPage accounts on a single device. Designed for users who serve multiple organizations, this feature enables seamless toggling between accounts while keeping communications differentiated or segregated by organization. Each OnPage instance operates independently with its own settings, ensuring compliance and confidentiality across organizations.

● Compose a Message from a Template – Standardized Messaging: Enterprise administrators can create and synchronize standardized message templates across all users’ mobile devices, ensuring clear and consistent communications. This feature enables users to quickly select a pre-configured template, customize it as needed and send it with one click. By streamlining workflows such as patient handoffs and IT incident reports, this feature eliminates the need to draft lengthy messages in urgent situations, enabling teams to respond quickly and precisely.

● Message Notes – Better Documentation: The Message Notes feature enhances documentation and communication by allowing users to annotate messages with context, follow-up actions and reminders. These notes are private and visible only to the user and the system administrator, improving post-incident reviews and documentation accuracy. By enabling real-time updates and reducing the need for additional messages, this feature helps responders maintain a seamless flow of critical information.

● Microsoft Teams Integration – Critical Alerts, One Click Away: OnPage’s Microsoft Teams integration enables platform users to initiate, acknowledge and respond to alerts directly within the Teams environment. By synchronizing actions between both platforms, this integration reduces response time and eliminates the need for app switching, ensuring real-time visibility and streamlined critical communication.

● AI-Powered Reporting – Smarter Insights, Less Work: OnPage’s AI-Powered Reporting automates the post-event review process by analyzing all notes related to a message, timestamps and incident details to generate a comprehensive report. This eliminates manual documentation, delivering AI-generated insights that enhance review meetings and post-incident reporting. With detailed records and operational reports, teams can improve compliance and efficiency.

“The Multiple Account Login feature will be a game-changer for our nephrologists. The ability to stay logged into multiple accounts on a single device simultaneously ensures seamless coverage for our patients, even when a nephrologist is on holiday or urgently attending to a case,” said Marie Bueno, practice manager at Commonwealth Nephrology Associates. “This feature significantly streamlines our workflow and guarantees that urgent patient messages reach the right physician instantly. OnPage continues to innovate in ways that genuinely enhance how we deliver care.”

OnPage will host a webinar about the new features at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 26. To learn more and register for the free event, visit https://www.onpage.com/product-roundtable-whats-new-with-onpage/.

For more information about the new features, visit https://www.onpage.com/onpage-new-features-upgrades-and-integrations/.

About OnPage

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency. OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

