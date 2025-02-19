GUARDDOG AI Unveils Universal Container Cybersecurity with DCX Sensor: Deploy Anywhere, Secure Everywhere

Revolutionizing Cloud-Native Security: GUARDDOG AI Launches OCI-Compliant DCX Sensor

OCI-Compliant Sensor Delivers Consistent Cybersecurity Across Any Infrastructure – From Cloud to Edge

"We are bridging security with flexibility. Our Universal Container Cybersecurity DCX Sensor enables organizations to securely leverage containers across cloud, edge, and on-premises environments".” — Peter Bookman, C.E.O. GuardDog.AI

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GUARDDOG AI, a leader in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, today announced the release of its DCX Sensor , an Open Container Initiative (OCI)-compliant container designed for universal deployment . This breakthrough solution empowers organizations to secure their workloads consistently across any infrastructure, addressing the complexities of multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, IoT, and edge environments.In today's distributed landscape, organizations struggle to maintain a unified security posture. GUARDDOG AI's DCX Sensor solves this challenge by providing a single, containerized solution that can be deployed virtually anywhere.Universal Deployment Capabilities:The DCX Sensor's OCI compliance enables seamless deployment across a broad spectrum of platforms, including:Cloud: AWS ECS, AWS EKS, Google Cloud GKE, Azure AKS, Google Cloud RunContainer Orchestration: Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShiftOperating Systems: FreeBSD, Windows ServerInfrastructure: Cloud VMs, IoT Devices, Edge DevicesOn-Premises: Local ClustersKey Benefits for Container Security:Consistent Security: Deploy the same DCX Sensor across all your environments, ensuring a unified security posture and simplifying management.Multi-Cloud & Hybrid Cloud Support: Seamlessly secure workloads across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises infrastructure, reducing the friction of multi-cloud deployments.Workload Portability: OCI compliance ensures easy migration of workloads between different environments without compromising security.AI-Powered Threat Detection: Leverage GUARDDOG AI's advanced AI to automatically detect and respond to threats and exploits within your containerized workloads, regardless of where they are deployed.Simplified Management: Streamline security operations with a single solution that works across your entire infrastructure."We're bridging the gap between security and flexibility," said Peter Bookman, CEO of GUARDDOG AI. "Our DCX Sensor empowers organizations to embrace the power of containers without sacrificing security. Whether you're running workloads in the cloud, at the edge, or on-premises, GUARDDOG AI provides consistent, AI-driven protection."Addressing the Challenges of Modern Container Security:The DCX Sensor directly addresses the critical challenges facing organizations adopting container technologies:Fragmentation: Provides a single solution for securing container workloads across diverse environments.Complexity: Simplifies security management for complex, distributed container deployments.Visibility: Offers comprehensive visibility into the security posture of container workloads across the entire infrastructure.Unparalleled Flexibility for Modern Workloads:The OCI-compliant DCX Sensor provides unparalleled flexibility for modern application development and deployment. Build once, deploy anywhere, and secure everywhere.To learn more about GUARDDOG AI’s DCX Sensor, visit https://dcx.guarddog.ai/pov About GUARDDOG AI:GUARDDOG AI is the leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. The company’s mission is to make the digital world safer by providing organizations with the tools they need to protect themselves from cyberattacks. GUARDDOG AI’s solutions are used by businesses of all sizes worldwide.Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results and will not be accurate indications of the times or by which such performance will be achieved.

