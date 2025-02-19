Wolfman Jack Howls on With Help From SongLab’s AudioGenius

Wolfman Jack

AudioGenius Unlocks New Content and Revenue Opportunities for the Wolfman Jack Archive

Audio Genius has significantly streamlined our process, and we are now able to generate additional revenue from previously underutilized or unused content.” — Tod Weston Smith, President, Wolfman Jack Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SourceAudio , the music industry’s most widely adopted sync platform, highlights how their AI music platform SongLab , has enabled the Wolfman Jack Archive to repurpose and discover new monetization opportunities for shows of the legendary radio host, and most importantly, protect their ownership and copyrights on all platforms.Through its proprietary AI technology, Songlab’s AudioGenius allows IP owners like the Wolfman Jack estate to reuse, repurpose, control, and monetize their valuable content archives across today's digital platforms and ecosystem."The opportunities that SongLab’s AudioGenius has created and revealed for the Wolfman Jack archive is the tip of our AI iceberg," said Andrew Harding, Co-Founder & CEO at SourceAudio. "We’re incredibly excited to be providing the Wolfman Jack Archive and other similar clients with the ability to unlock new revenue streams and protect and monetize their content for the modern digital ecosystem."“Audio Genius has proven to be an invaluable service, as Wolfman Jack continues to reach audiences worldwide via radio and we are still actively producing multiple Wolfman Jack formats to preserve his legacy,” said Tod Weston Smith, son of Wolfman Jack and President, Wolfman Jack Entertainment. “Audio Genius has significantly streamlined our process, allowing our Wolfman Jack team to access and retrieve clips from our extensive digital archives in seconds, rather than spending hours searching, and we are now able to generate additional revenue from previously underutilized or unused content.”SongLab’s AudioGenius is designed to simplify the discovery, management, and monetization of existing audio content by seamlessly scanning media files to identify, separate, and tag every audio file with descriptive metadata.Among the many benefits that AudioGenius delivers, users will benefit from:• Instant Audio Recognition: Automatically identify and index entire libraries• Advanced Stem Separation: Extract clean vocals, music, and effects in seconds• Real-Time Tracking: Monitor content performance across all platforms• YouTube Content ID Integration: Automatically claim and monetize IPThe SongLab suite is part of SourceAudio’s mission to empower artists and content creatorswith cutting-edge tools that drive growth and engagement in global markets. SongLab tools include LyricShift, which enables artists to connect with global audiences on a deeper level by translating their music into their fans’ native languages; adaptive and derivative audio capabilities, leveraging SourceAudio’s expertise in sync to allow artists to instantly reimagine their tracks in different genres, separate stems, generates instant cut-downs, and otherwise tailor their tracks to specific sync briefs; AudioGuard, which prevents AI from training on songs by adding an audio component that throws off AI while remaining imperceptible to humans; AudioGenius, which automatically scans media files to identify, separate, and tag every song with descriptive metadata; SonicSearch, which allows users to search for sonically similar songs via audio files, YouTube URLs, or other audio references; and much more.To learn more about SourceAudio, visit sourceaudio.com. For more on SongLab, visit songlab.ai About SourceAudioSourceAudio, the music industry’s most widely adopted sync platform serving 570,000 users, over 100 media giants, and 2,500 US radio stations daily, aggregates more than 33 million songs from top-tier labels, libraries, catalogs, and publishers. Processing over 500,000 music searches weekly for sync licensing, the platform provides unparalleled connectivity between rights holders and major content creators, broadcast networks, and streaming services. At its core, SourceAudio excels in four high-value areas for clients: music discovery, distribution, protection, and payments. Its users maximize revenue opportunities through various channels, including YouTube Content ID, distribution, performance royalty collection, and global sync licensing at scale, effectively future-proofing catalogs in the ever-evolving music industry landscape.SourceAudio Press Contacts:Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, 646-484-6764, laurie@jaybirdcom.comBill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, 609-221-2374, bill@jaybirdcom.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.