Colorado Advanced Orthopedics Now Offers TOPS™ System for Spine Surgery

This innovative new procedure provides an effective alternative to spinal fusion that allows patients to preserve motion in the surgical area.

MEEKER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Spine (CAO) now offers the TOPS™ System for spine surgery. This FDA-approved procedure provides an effective alternative to spinal fusion surgery for patients seeking treatment for lumbar spinal stenosis, degenerative spondylolisthesis, and facet joint arthrosis.

“We’re excited to be the only provider on the Western Slope to offer this cutting-edge treatment,” said Dr. J. Alex Sielatycki, orthopedic spine surgeon at Colorado Advanced Orthopedics. “The TOPS System allows us to offer another option that will help preserve motion for our spine surgery patients. If you’ve been told you need a spinal fusion procedure, please come visit us for a re-evaluation to see if we’re able to offer a surgery that can preserve your motion.”

During this spine surgery procedure, bony elements and soft tissue in the spine that are coming into contact with adjacent nerves are removed. The TOPS System is a mechanical implant device that replaces the removed structures from your spine, improving stability to the region while providing significant pain relief. Unlike spinal fusion surgery, which eliminates movement in the spine near the area where the two vertebrae are fused together, the TOPS System preserves motion in the surgical area, allowing patients to bend, twist and flex after surgery. This preserved range of motion makes the TOPS System an appealing option for anyone who is an ideal candidate, allowing them to avoid the lost motion associated with spinal fusion.

Dr. Sielatycki is the only spine surgeon on the Western Slope currently performing the TOPS System procedure. Patients in the region now have the ability to experience significant pain relief without losing range of motion, which is one of the significant drawbacks associated with spinal fusion.

Dr. Sielatycki specializes in a variety of spine surgery procedures, including spinal motion preservation, cervical disc replacement and lumbar disc replacement. His diverse background allows CAO to offer some of the most comprehensive spine surgery treatments along the Western Slope.

About Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine is located in Meeker, which is located in the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado. Their team of Fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons perform procedures with the same clinical techniques, superb implant quality, high quality of surgical efficiency, and surgeon academic training and background you would find in the largest of metropolitan hospitals. Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

