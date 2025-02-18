Applications Open for Space Force Association’s Future Space Professionals Scholarship
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the launch of the Future Space Professionals Scholarship, an initiative dedicated to supporting undergraduate students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. This scholarship aims to empower the next generation of space professionals and strengthen the future workforce in the space industry, government, and the United States Space Force (USSF).
As a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, the SFA serves as a hub for discussion, debate, and thought leadership on topics critical to the USSF and the advancement of spacepower. Through the Future Space Professionals Scholarship Fund, the SFA seeks to promote innovation in the space sector by encouraging students with unique backgrounds, skills, and experiences to continue their education in STEM fields.
Scholarship Details & Eligibility:
For the 2025 selection cycle, the SFA will award three scholarships, each valued at $2,500. Qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:
• Be enrolled full- or part-time at an accredited university.
• Pursuing a STEM degree with a minimum GPA of 3.4.
• Be within 24 months of graduation.
• Intend to enter the space professional community upon graduation. This includes careers in industry, government, private space ventures, or the USSF.
Application Process:
Applicants must submit the materials listed on the SFA website: ussfa.org to the Director, Space Education Committee at SFAScholarships@ussfa.org no later than May 1, 2025, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.
Building the Future of Spacepower:
By establishing the Future Space Professionals Scholarship Fund, the SFA reaffirms its commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders in space exploration, defense, and technology. This scholarship provides essential financial support to students who will drive innovation and shape the future of space operations.
For more information on the Space Force Association and the Future Space Professionals Scholarship Fund, visit ussfa.org or contact SFAScholarships@ussfa.org.
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the premier independent organization dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force and the advancement of spacepower. Through advocacy, education, and research, SFA provides a platform for space professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders to collaborate on shaping the future of the space domain.
Karen Lawrie
As a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, the SFA serves as a hub for discussion, debate, and thought leadership on topics critical to the USSF and the advancement of spacepower. Through the Future Space Professionals Scholarship Fund, the SFA seeks to promote innovation in the space sector by encouraging students with unique backgrounds, skills, and experiences to continue their education in STEM fields.
Scholarship Details & Eligibility:
For the 2025 selection cycle, the SFA will award three scholarships, each valued at $2,500. Qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:
• Be enrolled full- or part-time at an accredited university.
• Pursuing a STEM degree with a minimum GPA of 3.4.
• Be within 24 months of graduation.
• Intend to enter the space professional community upon graduation. This includes careers in industry, government, private space ventures, or the USSF.
Application Process:
Applicants must submit the materials listed on the SFA website: ussfa.org to the Director, Space Education Committee at SFAScholarships@ussfa.org no later than May 1, 2025, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.
Building the Future of Spacepower:
By establishing the Future Space Professionals Scholarship Fund, the SFA reaffirms its commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders in space exploration, defense, and technology. This scholarship provides essential financial support to students who will drive innovation and shape the future of space operations.
For more information on the Space Force Association and the Future Space Professionals Scholarship Fund, visit ussfa.org or contact SFAScholarships@ussfa.org.
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the premier independent organization dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force and the advancement of spacepower. Through advocacy, education, and research, SFA provides a platform for space professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders to collaborate on shaping the future of the space domain.
Karen Lawrie
Space Force Association
karen.lawrie@ussfa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.