Applications Open for Space Force Association’s Future Space Professionals Scholarship

Future Space Professional Scholarship

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the launch of the Future Space Professionals Scholarship, an initiative dedicated to supporting undergraduate students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. This scholarship aims to empower the next generation of space professionals and strengthen the future workforce in the space industry, government, and the United States Space Force (USSF).

As a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, the SFA serves as a hub for discussion, debate, and thought leadership on topics critical to the USSF and the advancement of spacepower. Through the Future Space Professionals Scholarship Fund, the SFA seeks to promote innovation in the space sector by encouraging students with unique backgrounds, skills, and experiences to continue their education in STEM fields.

Scholarship Details & Eligibility:
For the 2025 selection cycle, the SFA will award three scholarships, each valued at $2,500. Qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:
• Be enrolled full- or part-time at an accredited university.
• Pursuing a STEM degree with a minimum GPA of 3.4.
• Be within 24 months of graduation.
• Intend to enter the space professional community upon graduation. This includes careers in industry, government, private space ventures, or the USSF.

Application Process:
Applicants must submit the materials listed on the SFA website: ussfa.org to the Director, Space Education Committee at SFAScholarships@ussfa.org no later than May 1, 2025, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

Building the Future of Spacepower:
By establishing the Future Space Professionals Scholarship Fund, the SFA reaffirms its commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders in space exploration, defense, and technology. This scholarship provides essential financial support to students who will drive innovation and shape the future of space operations.

For more information on the Space Force Association and the Future Space Professionals Scholarship Fund, visit ussfa.org or contact SFAScholarships@ussfa.org.

About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the premier independent organization dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force and the advancement of spacepower. Through advocacy, education, and research, SFA provides a platform for space professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders to collaborate on shaping the future of the space domain.

Karen Lawrie
Space Force Association
karen.lawrie@ussfa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Applications Open for Space Force Association’s Future Space Professionals Scholarship

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, Military Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Karen Lawrie
Space Force Association karen.lawrie@ussfa.org
Company/Organization
Space Force Association

Colorado Springs, Colorado,
United States
+1 720-345-4969
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

Space Force Association

More From This Author
Applications Open for Space Force Association’s Future Space Professionals Scholarship
MDSI partners with Integrity ISR, LSAS Tec, and NAL Research for multi-domain situational awareness
Nomination of Meink as Next SECAF Emphasizes the Importance of a Strong United States Space Force
View All Stories From This Author