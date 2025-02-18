7SIGNAL to Showcase Wired and Wireless Optimization Platform at WLPC25 in Phoenix

7SIGNAL will showcase its Wi-Fi optimization platform and Beta AI (EYERIS) at WLPC25 in Phoenix on Feb 18, highlighting innovations in network performance.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 7SIGNAL , the leader in enterprise Wi-Fi optimization, is excited to announce its participation at WLPC25 (Wireless LAN Professionals Conference) in Phoenix, Arizona February 18th -20th. As a premier event for Wi-Fi professionals, WLPC provides a dynamic environment for thought leadership, knowledge sharing, and networking among the top minds in the wireless industry.7SIGNAL will be showcasing its latest innovations including its Beta Artificial Intelligence (EYERIS) on Tuesday, February 18th from 7:30–8:30 PM at the Hilton Phoenix. (Hopi Room) The session will provide attendees with an opportunity to learn more about 7SIGNAL’s cutting-edge approach to Wi-Fi and endpoint optimization and how organizations with mission-critical wireless networks can ensure peak performance.“Our presence at WLPC25 underscores our commitment to supporting the Wi-Fi professional community with innovative solutions that go beyond troubleshooting to deliver continuous optimization of the wired and wireless networks,” said Ted Schneider, CEO of 7SIGNAL. “We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and showcasing how our platform is helping organizations maximize their Wi-Fi investments.”About 7SIGNAL, Inc.7SIGNAL is a leading provider of enterprise Wi-Fi optimization solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, 7SIGNAL is committed to delivering the latest technology and best-in-class support to its customers. Learn more at www.7signal.com

