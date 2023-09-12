7SIGNAL Appoints Enterprise Mobility and Software Leader Sebastian Shahvandi as New Chief Executive Officer
Shahvandi will enhance the 7SIGNAL leadership team and accelerate growth, product development, channel engagement, partnerships, and enterprise adoption.INDEPENDENCE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 7SIGNAL®, the leader in enterprise Wi-Fi optimization, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sebastian Shahvandi as its new Chief Executive Officer, following an extensive, global search process. Sebastian is a business leader with a proven track record of driving growth across multiple leading companies in the mobility-solutions and enterprise-software industries and brings more than two decades of leadership and operational experience to his new role.
Prior to joining 7SIGNAL, Sebastian served as Senior Vice President of Growth at IDeaS Revenue Solutions where he was instrumental in driving revenue and leading global expansion. His leadership history also includes roles as Chief Revenue Officer at Hypori Virtual Mobility, Vice President & General Manager at IMPRES Technology Solutions, General Manager of Dell's enterprise software group and many others. His diverse background equips him with the skills and knowledge necessary to lead 7SIGNAL's ongoing growth and innovation in Wi-Fi optimization solutions.
"Sebastian's outstanding track record in enterprise-software leadership roles makes him the ideal leader to drive 7SIGNAL's strategic direction and accelerate our growth initiatives," said Don Bossi, Chairman of the Board at 7SIGNAL. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and look forward to reaching new heights under his leadership."
Sebastian's appointment comes at a critical time for 7SIGNAL as the company continues to expand its industry-leading Wi-Fi optimization platform. His leadership will focus on expanding the company's global reach, fostering deeper partnerships, and implementing innovative deployment strategies that enhance customer value.
"I am incredibly excited to join 7SIGNAL, a company that has set the standard for Wi-Fi optimization and is transforming the way enterprises stay connected," said Sebastian Shahvandi. "As enterprise demand for reliable, high-performance Wi-Fi grows and shifts toward mission-critical applications, 7SIGNAL is uniquely positioned to lead the market. I look forward to working with the talented team to bring new, transformative solutions to our customers."
About 7SIGNAL, Inc.
7SIGNAL is a leading provider of Wi-Fi optimization solutions, helping organizations improve network performance and deliver a seamless user experience. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, 7SIGNAL is committed to delivering the latest technology and best-in-class support to its customers. Learn more at www.7signal.com.
