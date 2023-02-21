7SIGNAL Announces 6000 & 7000 Series Wi-Fi Optimization Sensors
New 7SIGNAL platform architecture paves way for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 enterprise optimization.CLEVELAND, OH, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7SIGNAL®, the leader in enterprise Wi-Fi optimization, today announced the release of the 6000 & 7000 series Wi-Fi optimization sensors and software. These innovative sensors and SaaS-powered platform are designed to optimize enterprise Wi-Fi, in support of next-generation wireless technology including shared devices, laptops, mobility, robotics, work from home, pickers and scanners, autonomous vehicles and other IoT.
6000 & 7000 series sensors provide real-time vendor-agnostic analytics on end-user digital experiences from the perspective of the client and support Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7. These new Wi-Fi bands promise to help customers provide higher speeds, lower latency, and increased capacity.
Data from the 7SIGNAL platform is accessed from a cloud dashboard or via API and is used to mitigate the risk of downtime, increase productivity and protect revenue. The first in the 6000 series to be released is the Sapphire Eye 6200 for 802.11ax optimization. Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 capable sensors will be released at a later date.
“We are thrilled to introduce the 6200 series sensors, which represent a major step forward in Wi-Fi optimization technology,” said Ted Schneider, Chief Product and Technology Officer at 7SIGNAL. “With its support for Wi-Fi 6 and its ability to provide visibility into the enterprise RF environment which can be used to optimize performance in real-time. Our hardware and SaaS platform sets a new standard for Wi-Fi performance and reliability – complementing existing customer WLAN infrastructure.”
The 6200 is easy to install and provides real-time analytics and performance optimization data, making it ideal for organizations with mission-critical Wi-Fi using Cisco, HP Aruba, Juniper Mist or any other access point vendor.
“The 6200 is the perfect solution for organizations looking to stay ahead of the curve and benefit from 100% enterprise Wi-Fi visibility,” said Jim Vajda, Chief Wireless Officer at 7SIGNAL and CWNE #183. “We are confident that this product will help organizations take their Wi-Fi networks to the next level and deliver a seamless and satisfying user experience – where Wi-Fi matters most – in healthcare, retail, large public venues, manufacturing, education, distribution and large enterprise.”
About 7SIGNAL, Inc.
7SIGNAL is a leading provider of Wi-Fi optimization solutions, helping organizations improve network performance and deliver a seamless user experience. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, 7SIGNAL is committed to delivering the latest technology and best-in-class support to its customers. Learn more at www.7signal.com.
