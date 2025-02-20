Gen Z Sports Agency, Thirty&Nine partners with ProDataStack to unlock new opportunities for elite athletes

Leading sports consultancy partners with the world’s first sports data platform designed exclusively for athletes and their representatives

Football is changing. Players are no longer just judged on their performances on the pitch—brands and clubs now assess their entire public profile, from social media engagement to personal branding.” — Jude Ajibewa, Co-founder, Thirty&Nine

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading sports consultancy Thirty&Nine has partnered with ProDataStack , the world’s first sports data platform designed exclusively for athletes and their representatives, to maximize commercial opportunities and off-field growth.Founded to help athletes build and manage their personal brands in the modern sports industry, Thirty&Nine is at the forefront of a growing shift in how professional footballers engage with their commercial value. As part of this collaboration, the agency will leverage ProDataStack’s insights to provide its clients with a data-driven approach to career development.Jude Ajibewa, co-founder of Thirty&Nine, explained: “Football is changing. Players are no longer just judged on their performances on the pitch—brands and clubs now assess their entire public profile, from social media engagement to personal branding. The ability to quantify and track this off-field value is now essential, and that’s where ProDataStack provides a game-changing advantage.”Mr. Ajibewa added: “At Thirty&Nine, we’re committed to giving our clients the best possible tools to navigate this evolving landscape. ProDataStack provides the insights needed to ensure players remain competitive not just on the pitch, but in the marketplace as well. In today’s data-driven world, credibility comes from having the numbers to back it up.”This partnership marks another milestone in ProDataStack’s continued growth, following last week’s partnership announcement with Integral Sports Management, for Maidenhead United’s Casey Pettit, and Newcastle United WFC’s Elysia Boddy.Fiona Green, founder of ProDataStack, said: “We’re thrilled that Thirty&Nine immediately recognized the value of our platform. Their expertise in brand representation and commercial strategy aligns perfectly with our mission to empower athletes with data-driven decision-making. We’re also demonstrating that ProDataStack is uniquely placed to help any sports professional, regardless of the tier an athlete is competing in.”ENDSABOUT PRODATASTACKProDataStack is the world’s first sports data platform designed exclusively for athletes and their agents. By pulling data from six key areas, including powerful brand sentiment and performance metrics, it strengthens athletes’ hands in both performance and sponsorship contract negotiations, and helps agents develop their brand and ensure a more sustainable future. For more information visit www.prodatastack.ai or book a demo ABOUT THIRTY&NINEThirty&Nine is a sports consultancy with a focus on sports marketing & brand representation. They value passion and creativity over outdated traditions and will grow Thirty&Nine as a company championing the next generation of brands, talent and clubs in the evolving football and sports industry. Their role is to lead on commercial partnerships and work alongside talent to secure and manage athlete projects and development. For more information contact Thirty&Nine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.