ProDataStack partners with all-time leading Nepalese goalscorer Sabitra Bhandari

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nepalese footballing pioneer Sabitra ‘Samba’ Bhandari has become the latest international athlete set to enhance their commercial opportunities thanks to the rich bank of information provided by sports data platform ProDataStack History-making Bhandari, 27, is her country’s all-time leading goalscorer and the first ever Nepalese footballer – female or male – to play in a major European league.Lindi Ngwenya, managing director of Sisu Sports Management , said: “Sabitra has carried the hopes and wishes of Nepali football for the last few years and she’s a genuine trailblazer. During that time, her social media following has increased ten-fold and her exposure is still growing rapidly.“She has a big following in South Asia, as well as diaspora countries and regions like the USA, the UK, and the Middle East.“Today, as brands become more granular in their understanding of which players can connect with different audiences, we need to be able to recognise how best to take advantage of Sabitra’s strengths – and ProDataStack gives us information we simply can’t get anywhere else.”She added: “The more data we have, the more opportunities we can start to uncover. This platform allows us to precisely understand the engagement Sabitra drives and the positivity she creates. That’s an invaluable insight when we’re conversing with brands.”Sisu Sports Management guides a broad portfolio of playing talent stretching across North America, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It specialises in mentoring and managing talent from underserved and overlooked areas.Fiona Green, ProDataStack founder, said: “From the very beginning, our driving mission has always been to help every athlete achieve the financial status their efforts deserve. We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with the representatives of one of South Asia’s biggest footballing stars and look forward to watching Sabitra show her strengths, on and off the pitch, for many years to come.”ENDSABOUT PRODATASTACKProDataStack is the world’s first sports data platform designed exclusively for athletes and their agents. By pulling data from six key areas, including powerful brand sentiment and performance metrics, it strengthens athletes’ hands in both performance and sponsorship contract negotiations, and helps agents develop their brand and ensure a more sustainable future. For more information visit www.prodatastack.ai , book a demo , or contact us by email.

