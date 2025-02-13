Athlete data platform ProDataStack announces new partnership with Integral Sports Management

Casey Pettit, defensive midfielder, Maidenhead Utd. Elysia Boddy, midfielder, Newcastle United WFC

Sports agency to use data insights in ongoing management of Casey Pettit (Maidenhead United) and Elysia Boddy (Newcastle United WFC)

In all sports, data is now key. As an agency, we’re recruiting our athletes by data so it makes complete sense to be able to see, understand, and monitor our clients performance through ProDataStack.” — Gary Pettit, co-founder, Integral Sports Management

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thursday 13 February, Manchester: Integral Sports Management (ISM) has become the latest organisation to use ProDataStack ’s unique data platform to accelerate the progression of two of its key clients.The two businesses have agreed a partnership that will see ProDataStack provide a plethora of previously inaccessible data about the on- and off-field performance of Maidenhead United player Casey Pettit and Newcastle United W.F.C. player Elysia Boddy.Defensive midfielder Pettit, 22, has been a regular starter for Maidenhead United for the last two seasons, having also featured frequently in Luton Town’s matchday Championship squads during the winter of 2022/23.Since arriving at Newcastle United W.F.C. after spells with Bristol City and Leicester City, Boddy, 21, has already earned England U19s and U23s caps. She now has a full international debut in her sights.Gary Pettit, co-founder of Integral Sports Management alongside actor Ray Winstone, said of the new partnership: “In all professional sports, data is now key. As an agency, we’re recruiting our athletes by data – so it makes complete sense to be able to see, understand, and monitor Casey and Elysia’s on- and off-field performance through ProDataStack. We’ve already received positive feedback from both players.”The agreement re-emphasises the appeal of ProDataStack’s unique data dashboard across all levels of professional sport with both Nebula Sports and GSF using it to fuel the commercial growth of Rúben Dias of the Premier League and Cian Ashford of the EFL Championship respectively.Fiona Green, ProDataStack founder, said: “It doesn’t matter what tier an athlete is operating in, where they’re located, or whether they’re just starting out or entering the later stages of their career – ProDataStack is uniquely placed to help any sports professional maximise their value and know their true worth.“We can’t wait to see how Casey and Elysia continue their exciting progression, and we’ll be there with all the data and insights they need to help them achieve their sporting and commercial ambitions.”ENDSABOUT PRODATASTACKProDataStack is the world’s first sports data platform designed exclusively for athletes and their agents. By pulling data from six key areas, including powerful brand sentiment and performance metrics, it strengthens athletes’ hands in both performance and sponsorship contract negotiations, and helps agents develop their brand and ensure a more sustainable future. For more information visit www.prodatastack.ai or book a demo ABOUT INTEGRAL SPORTS MANAGEMENTISM is a new standard of sports agency, working with athletes and their families to maximise potential. Founded by Gary Pettit and Ray Winstone, ISM is a team of experts helping to guide and support athletes across football, golf and tennis, to thrive. For more information visit https://www.integralsportsmanagement.co.uk

