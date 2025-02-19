Marvina Thomas Named Humanitarian Award Recipient by AC Caswell’s Million Dollar Mingle Charities

Marvina Thomas, CEO of FourTwenty Collections, Start Living Inc. and Trinity Care Services. FourTwenty Collections is a multifaceted brand encompassing cannabis retail, wellness, and community. The Million Dollar Mingle Charity is a high-profile luxury organization that raises money for non-profits for the “We Fight For Life Causes” campaign. Million Dollar Mingle's goal is to raise funds and shine a light on local charities.

CEO celebrated for her dedication to empowering underrepresented communities on their path to healthier living.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marvina Thomas, CEO of FourTwenty Collections, will receive a humanitarian award from AC Caswell’s Million Dollar Mingle Charities. The award presentation will honor Thomas on February 22 at the Champagne, Cigars & Candles Luxury Party.The humanitarian award honors Thomas’ commitment to helping people have a safe place to live to overcome addiction and get their lives back on a healthy path. She accomplishes this through her nonprofit Start Living Inc., and her cause-based companies Trinity Care Services and FourTwenty Collections, a portfolio of cannabis skincare, medibles and fashion.“I believe when you start a business and find a way to serve others, the money will follow,” says Marvina Thomas, CEO & founder of FourTwenty Collections. “This ‘people before profit’ philosophy has blessed me in many ways and will continue to serve as my driving force in my future success.”Since founding the woman- and minority-owned cannabis company in 2016, Thomas has grown FourTwenty Collections from CBD-infused bars of soap to a brand known for its diverse THC and CBD product offerings with locations in Arizona and New Mexico. However, the soul of Thomas’ company includes a strong mission and commitment to community well-being through buy-give initiatives for nonprofit Start Living Inc. and Trinity Care Services.The Million Dollar Mingle Charity is a high-profile luxury organization that raises money for non-profits and shines a light on local charities. Founded by AC Caswell, former Oakland Raider, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, the charity event raises proceeds for local charities through a “We fight for life causes” campaign. Find out more at mdmexperience.com.For more information, visit www.fourtwenty-collections.com or follow @fourtwenty_collections on social media.About FourTwenty Collections:Founded by Marvina Thomas, FourTwenty Collections is a fully licensed, woman- and minority-owned cannabis company providing herbal products for the “modern god and goddess.”The FourTwenty Collections portfolio includes FourTwenty Collections Dispensary in Las Cruces, NM, FourTwenty Skincare, FourTwenty Fashion and the Goddess Boutique, all headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.FourTwenty Collections gives back to underrepresented communities by donating and partnering with the 501(c)3 nonprofit, Start Living Inc., to help people suffering from mental health and addiction get treatment to recover and successfully reenter society.To learn more, visit fourtwenty-collections.com ​and follow @fourtwenty_collections on social media.

