SO Sofitel Mauritius: A Secluded Sustainable Mauritian Resort

SO Sofitel Mauritius

With in-house water bottling, a Climaveneta chiller, and other green initiatives, SO Sofitel Mauritius has achieved Green Globe certification.

From our investment in the Climaveneta plant to eliminating single-use plastics and engaging with the community, every initiative reflects our promise to deliver a more sustainable future.” — Ravi Gangaram, Hotel Manager of SO Sofitel Mauritius

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SO Sofitel Mauritius has achieved its inaugural Green Globe certification, verifying its commitment to sustainability and protecting the local environment. SO Sofitel Mauritius, located in Bel Ombre, Mauritius, blends contemporary design with lush natural surroundings to create a tranquil oasis for discerning travelers. Green Globe certification validates the luxurious boutique resort’s dedication to implementing eco-friendly practices and advancing its role as a responsible leader in the hospitality industry.Green Globe certification validates SO Sofitel Mauritius’ ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental impact through a series of innovative and impactful initiatives. In alignment with Accor Hotels' global target to reduce energy consumption by 30% by 2030, the resort has adopted energy-saving technologies and practices to minimize environmental impact. To significantly reduce its energy consumption, operational costs, and greenhouse gas emissions, the resort has integrated cutting-edge technology, including the recent installation of a state-of-the-art Climaveneta water chiller plant, designed to optimize energy efficiency. The resort has further supported this goal by implementing energy and water usage control systems and energy-efficient lighting.In addition to energy efficiency, SO Sofitel Mauritius has placed a strong emphasis on waste management and reducing plastic waste. The resort recycles soap, segregates waste, and encourages guests to use strategically placed recycling stations. The resort has also implemented a comprehensive plastic reduction program, replacing single-use plastic items with environmentally friendly alternatives, including wooden room keys, refillable dispensers for toiletries, and biodegradable or reusable items in restaurants and bars. To replace plastic bottles, the resort has introduced in-house water bottling in reusable glass bottles. By investing in water filtration systems and producing its own high-quality drinking water, the resort eliminates the need for single-use plastic bottles while ensuring a premium experience for its guests.SO Sofitel Mauritius has also embraced community-focused sustainability initiatives. To contribute to the local economy and reduce its carbon footprint, the resort actively supports local suppliers and artisans. In its culinary operations, the resort highlights vegan and vegetarian dishes, and minimizes food waste through careful management. The resort ensures that its operations reflect eco-conscious values by encouraging staff to commute via public transport or bicycle and promoting sustainable initiatives such as beach and forest clean-up events to instill eco-friendly behavior in the community.Ravi Gangaram, Hotel Manager of SO Sofitel Mauritius, expressed his enthusiasm for the achievement: “Achieving Green Globe certification illuminates the efforts our team has put into sustainability. From our investment in the Climaveneta water chiller plant to eliminating single-use plastics and engaging with the community, every initiative reflects our promise to deliver a greener, more sustainable future for our guests and our community. We’re proud to be part of the global movement toward sustainable hospitality.”As a Green Globe-certified resort, SO Sofitel Mauritius invites its guests to join in its efforts to protect the environment. From recycling initiatives to eco-friendly amenities and services, the resort makes sustainability an integral part of the guest experience. Additionally, the resort encourages guests to make eco-conscious choices, such as bringing reusable bottles, opting out of daily housekeeping to save resources, and exploring eco-friendly activities offered by the resort.Green Globe certification is a significant step forward in SO Sofitel Mauritius’ sustainability journey. By seamlessly integrating luxury with environmentally conscious practices, the resort sets a high standard for hospitality in the region and inspires guests to join its efforts. The resort offers exceptional guest experiences while prioritizing environmental conservation and sustainable practices. From its architectural design to its daily operations, sustainability is at the heart of every aspect of the resort’s guest experience.About SO Sofitel MauritiusDiscover the authentic and wild Mauritius while being surrounded by peace, intimacy, a turquoise lagoon, forests rich in flora and fauna with the 5-star hotel on the island’s pristine south coast, SO Sofitel Mauritius. Devised by architect Lek Bunnag, the 92 suites and villas are intimately nestled within luxuriant Eden-like gardens. Naturally flowing spaces seamlessly connect indoors and out, while bespoke Kenzo Takada creations highlight incomparable tropical delights. SO Sofitel Mauritius is the definition of the relish French know-how and the Mauritian charm with its refined gastronomy, state-of-the-art spa treatments, amongst others. For more information about SO Sofitel Mauritius and its sustainability initiatives, please visit sofitel.accor.comAbout Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www. greenglobe.com For more information, please contact:Ravi GangaramHotel ManagerSO Sofitel Mauritiusravi.gangaram@so-hotels.com

