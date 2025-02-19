Dr. Melissa Patton Appointed Program Manager for the Space Professional Society at the Space Force Association
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Patton as the Program Manager for the Space Professional Society (SPS). With an extensive background in education, workforce development, and strategic leadership, Dr. Patton brings a wealth of experience to this role, furthering the mission of SPS to support the next generation of space professionals.
The Space Professional Society is a professional service organization dedicated to advocating for spacepower and empowering students within the space domain. Through exposure and involvement with the United States Space Force (USSF) and the growing space industry, SPS provides invaluable resources to students, including networking opportunities, skill-building workshops, and mentorship programs with SFA and its industry partners.
As Program Manager, Dr. Patton will oversee SPS initiatives that contribute to the expanding space community across college campuses, officer commissioning programs, and civilian leadership development. She will play a pivotal role in fostering engagement, organizing professional development programs, and expanding the impact of SPS's regional and national Capstone projects. These projects offer students hands-on experience working with SFA mentors and private industry leaders to solve real-world challenges in the space domain.
“The opportunity to help shape the next generation of space professionals is an honor,” said Dr. Patton. “Through SPS, we are building a pipeline of talent that will drive the future of space innovation, ensuring that space truly is for all.”
SPS membership is free for students, with the added benefit of a complimentary first-year membership to the Space Force Association. Students interested in getting involved can connect with SPS representatives in their region or follow SPS on Instagram (spaceprofessionalsociety) and Facebook (Space Professional Society) for updates.
With Dr. Patton’s leadership, the Space Professional Society is poised to expand its reach and strengthen its impact on students seeking careers in the U.S. Space Force and the broader space industry.
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
