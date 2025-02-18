Data Facts Reaffirms Dedication to Enhancing Data Security, Successfully Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Audit

Data Facts is SOC 2 Type 2 certified by the AICPA

Data Facts, a provider of national and international background screening solutions, has again successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination.

TN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts proudly announces another successful year of passing the System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination. This examination emphasizes controls related to security, availability, and confidentiality in background screening services. This achievement further reinforces Data Facts' enduring commitment to excellence in compliance throughout their remarkable 36-year history.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type 2 examination is a type of cybersecurity audit that provides regular, independent attestation of the controls that a company has implemented to mitigate information-related risk.

Since their founding in 1989, Data Facts has consistently prioritized robust data security practices for their clients, who rely on the company for reliable background screening services.

"Obtaining a SOC 2 Report not only provides us with a competitive edge but also underscores the paramount importance of safeguarding all personally identifiable information," states Johnna Leeds, Sr. Vice President of Compliance at Data Facts. "Our unwavering dedication to data protection is embedded in our business practices, benefiting both our clients and vendors. We ensure that the data entrusted to us remains secure. The validation provided by the SOC 2 report further solidifies our commitment to delivering exceptional service, maintaining accountability, and upholding the highest ethical and operational standards."

Data Facts enlisted 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA firm, to perform the third-party SOC examination.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. Working with Data Facts is an investment not only in your business but also in an invaluable partnership. As pioneers in the industry, Data Facts is passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. We leverage technology to amplify our efforts, but also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that’s returned quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.

About 360 Advanced

360 Advanced is a relationship-focused cybersecurity and compliance firm offering integrated compliance solutions customized to meet your business’ needs. We work with organizations that are seeking to assure data security, privacy, compliance, and processing integrity. Our open communication policy helps to facilitate a more thorough assessment of an organization’s IT security.

