InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Inflatable Boat Cover for Optimal Protection and Convenience

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allen G. of Nashville, TN is the creator of the Air Cover, an innovative inflatable boat cover designed to provide unparalleled protection and convenience for boat owners. With a unique air-supported structure, the Air Cover eliminates the hassle of traditional metal pole systems and offers a quick, user-friendly setup.The product utilizes a single inflation point where users can attach a portable air pump to a closable valve, inflating continuous interconnecting tubes that form a sturdy frame. This design ensures a durable, protective cover that shields boats from debris and harsh environmental conditions. Unlike traditional covers requiring cumbersome pole setups, Air Cover’s inflatable support system allows for a swift, effortless installation by a single person.For added versatility, the Air Cover also offers an alternative design featuring individual inflatable tubes inserted into durable vinyl sleeves. These tubes can be removed independently for easy repair or replacement, providing long-term reliability and ease of maintenance.Key benefits of the Air Cover include:• Effortless Setup and Removal: inflate the cover via a portable air compressor and close the valves for secure protection.• Wind Resistance: the inflatable structure snaps back into place to prevent collapse where metal poles often fail.• Secure Fit: straps or snaps attach the cover securely to boat rails or under dry-docked vessels for enhanced stability.• Durable Construction: made from marine-grade vinyl for maximum resilience in harsh weather conditions.The Air Cover is designed to offer boat owners a simple, reliable, and effective solution for safeguarding their vessels. Whether opting for the single-point inflation system or the modular tube design, the invention ensures easy use, superior durability, and enhanced protection against the elements.In 2024, the global boat covers market was valued at approximately USD 54.0 million and is projected to reach USD 82.2 million by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2025 to 2033. The rise in recreational boating has led to more individuals investing in boats for leisure activities such as fishing, sailing, and water sports, thereby boosting the demand for protective covers. The Air Cover fits perfectly within this market and offers several innovative and versatile features that would significantly benefit any manufacturer’s product line.Allen filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Air Cover product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Air Cover can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

