Eric Cook Honored as 2024 IFA Franchisee of the Year

Eric Cook at the IFA 2024 Awarding Eric and Alicia at the IFA Awarding

I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the IFA.” — Eric Cook

PRUDENVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eric Cook, agency owner and proud member of the WSI global digital agency network, has been named a 2024 Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association (IFA) , a prestigious recognition of his leadership and contributions. This honor, awarded at the IFA’s 65th Annual Convention in Las Vegas, recognizes franchise owners who exemplify the best of franchising through exceptional leadership, community engagement, and entrepreneurial excellence.The Franchisee of the Year Award is the highest recognition bestowed by the IFA to individual franchisees. Eric’s nomination, submitted by WSI’s corporate headquarters, celebrates his tireless dedication to fostering a positive culture within his organization and his ongoing support for fellow franchisees across the WSI network, which he often refers to as his “WSI family.”“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the IFA,” said Eric of his award. “This award is a reflection of the incredible support I’ve received from my team, the WSI network, and my family. Franchising has provided me with the platform to not only build a successful business but also make a meaningful difference in our clients in the banking and financial services industry.Under Eric’s leadership, his agency specializes in delivering innovative digital marketing strategies tailored to the unique needs of community banks and financial professionals has consistently delivered cutting-edge digital marketing and AI advisory solutions to the community banking industry, empowering clients to grow and thrive. In addition to his entrepreneurial success, Eric maintains an active speaking schedule at banking industry events and serves as a faculty member for numerous graduate-level banking school programs around the nation. He enjoys spending his time as a mentor within the WSI network and through his LinkedBanker mentoring program, embodying the values of leadership and service that the Franchisee of the Year Award celebrates.“Eric's consistent delivery of innovative digital solutions has transformed his clients' businesses,” said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. “His unwavering commitment to client success and excellence in digital marketing has earned him this well-deserved IFA recognition. Beyond his impact on clients, Eric has also been a dedicated contributor to the WSI brand and network, sharing his expertise and helping strengthen our global community. We're thrilled to see his outstanding work and positive influence acknowledged at this global level.”Cook and his team will celebrate this achievement and continue to raise the bar in the banking and financial services industry with digital marketing, AI innovation, and leadership excellence.“Franchisees of the Year represent the very best of franchising,” said Matt Haller,President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. “They embody theAmerican Dream, create economic opportunity, serve their communities and show whatit means to go into business for yourself, but not by yourself. We are proud to recognizeEric Cook with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and we salutehis tireless efforts to lift up all those he serves.”About Eric CookEric Cook is a WSI agency owner operating in Prudenville, Michigan. Specializing in innovative strategies tailored to the community banking and financial services industry, the agency delivers impactful results through cutting-edge website development, proven digital marketing solutions, and AI consulting. For more information about his WSI agency and its digital marketing services, visit poweredbywsi.com.About WSIWSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With nearly three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. Our mission is to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.About the International Franchise Association (IFA)Celebrating its 65th year, the International Franchise Association is the world’s oldest and largest organization representing franchising. The IFA supports the franchise community through education, advocacy, and recognition of outstanding achievements in franchising.Contact:

