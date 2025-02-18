North Dallas Shared Ministries Announces Rebrand to Now-Forward

Our new name, Now-Forward, reflects our commitment to helping families move forward on a path to greater self-sufficiency and our unwavering dedication to the Dallas community is stronger than ever” — Judy Rorrie, Executive Director

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Dallas Shared Ministries , a pillar of support for families in need in the North Dallas area since 1983, proudly announces its rebranding as Now-Forward . While the name has changed, the organization’s core mission remains steadfast: to empower families and provide vital resources that foster stability and growth.For over 40 years, the organization has been a beacon of hope, addressing the diverse needs of the community. In 2024 alone, Now-Forward (formerly North Dallas Shared Ministries) served over 100,000 families and individuals, providing essential support ranging from food and clothing to health and dental services, tax preparation assistance and direct financial assistance."Our new name, Now-Forward, reflects our commitment to helping families move forward on a path to greater self-sufficiency," said Judy Rorrie , Executive Director. "We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive, and we are dedicated to providing the resources and support necessary to make that possible. While our name has evolved, our unwavering dedication to the Dallas community remains stronger than ever."Now-Forward’s commitment to excellence and responsible stewardship has earned the organization Charity Navigator’s highest rating for six consecutive years. This prestigious distinction, achieved by less than 5% of all rated charities, underscores Now-Forward’s exceptional financial health, accountability, and transparency. This consistent recognition demonstrates the organization’s dedication to maximizing the impact of every donation and ensuring that resources reach those who need them most.The rebranding to Now-Forward marks an exciting new chapter in the organization’s history but we also want to thank all of the organizations and individuals who have helped make such a difference as North Dallas Shared Ministries. The organization invites the community to join them in continuing to make a difference in the lives of Dallas area families and individuals. Please visit our updated website www.now-forward.org to learn more and to get involved.About Now-Forward (formerly North Dallas Shared Ministries):Now-Forward is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering families in need in the Dallas area. Since 1983, the organization has provided vital resources, including food, clothing, health and dental services, tax preparation assistance and financial assistance to thousands of families and individuals annually. Now-Forward has earned Charity Navigator’s highest rating for six consecutive years, reflecting its commitment to financial health, accountability, and transparency.For more information or to get involved please visit our website at www.now-forward.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.