HonorHealth to be the official Health and Wellness Partner of PURE at the world’s largest indoor pickleball facility

Erik Dean, DO, HonorHealth Sports Medicine Medical Director PURE exterior rendering PURE interior rendering

PURE Pickleball & Padel Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with HonorHealth to Bring Elite Sports Medicine into World-Class Facility in Scottsdale Arizona.

HonorHealth is committed to elevating the standard of sports medicine in Arizona, and this partnership with PURE is an exciting step in that direction.” — Erik Dean, DO, HonorHealth Sports Medicine Medical Director

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth , one of Arizona’s largest non-profit healthcare systems, and PURE Pickleball & Padel (PURE) today announced the execution of a multi-year letter of intent under which HonorHealth intends to become PURE’s exclusive health and wellness partner.PURE has partnered with Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD), a real estate investor, developer, and manager, to build the world's largest indoor pickleball facility and pro arena in Scottsdale, with a target opening date of mid-2026.As part of the arrangement, HonorHealth will establish an approximately 3,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art sports performance and recovery center onsite at PURE’s facility. HonorHealth Sports Medicine is preparing a comprehensive program that includes first aid and athletic training, injury prevention, safe-path-to-play after injury, and strength and conditioning for PURE members, guests, and visitors. This collaboration brings leading sports medicine and orthopedic services to serve the Valley’s booming pickleball community. The facility will host members, guests, drop-in players, field trips, special and corporate events, and national-level tournaments.“We think of PURE as a lifestyle development that aims to improve the lives of the people in our community,” said Kevin J. Berk, CEO and Co-founder of PURE. “We are aligned with HonorHealth in serving the community, promoting health and wellness, and ensuring that any player seeking sports medicine services receives world-class care.”“HonorHealth is committed to elevating the standard of sports medicine in Arizona, and this partnership with PURE is an exciting step in that direction. Pickleball athletes will have access to premier sports medicine resources right where they play, train, and compete, ensuring they can perform at their best while minimizing injury risks, said Erik Dean, DO, HonorHealth Sports Medicine Medical Director. “For advanced treatment and care, HonorHealth is developing a world-class multispecialty sports medicine center in the Talking Stick Corridor, providing expert treatment for sports injuries and conditions beyond the minor care available at our satellite location within the PURE facility. This hub will also feature a state-of-the-art medical fitness center, seamlessly integrated with our sports physical therapy clinic, ensuring a smooth transition back to peak performance.”“Caliber’s commitment to the communities we invest in is to generate real impact for real people and this project is perfectly aligned to that objective,” said Chris Loeffler, CEO and Co-Founder of Caliber.“Pickleball continues to be the fastest growing sport in the country and Scottsdale has one the most active pickleball player communities in the sport. The investor interest in this project has exceeded our expectations and we look forward to breaking ground on this premium destination at our Riverwalk development site as soon as is feasible.”Last year, Caliber and PURE announced an agreement to jointly develop an 11-acre parcel in the Riverwalk Development Project, a 100-acre site in the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community adjacent to Scottsdale. Caliber is co-developing the entire site into a premier entertainment and mixed-use destination. The 186,000 square feet state-of-the-art facility will boast 50 indoor courts (48 pickleball and 2 padel), a 1,200-seat pro arena, along with country club level amenities. For more information on the project, visit Caliber’s website.-###-About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 16,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers dedicated to providing high quality care, HonorHealth strives to go beyond the expectations of a traditional healthcare system to improve the health and well-being of communities across Arizona. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.About PUREPURE Pickleball & Padel has partnered with CaliberCos Inc. to build the world's largest indoor pickleball facility and pro arena in Scottsdale, Arizona, with a target opening date of mid-2026. The 186,000 square feet state-of-the-art facility will boast 50 indoor courts (48 pickleball and 2 padel), a 1,200-seat pro arena, along with country club level amenities that include a restaurant and bar, retail pro shop, gym, recovery spaces, VIP lounge, office space, childcare facility and teen room. PURE is a member-focused, program-driven concept that will connect the two fastest growing sports in the world with the Scottsdale community across all ages, skill levels, and backgrounds. With an estimated 800,000 visits annually, the facility plans to host the largest pickleball/padel tournaments in the world.About Caliber (CaliberCos Inc.)With more than $2.9 billion of managed assets, including estimated costs to complete assets under development, Caliber’s 15-year track record of managing and developing real estate is built on a singular goal: make money in all market conditions. Our growth is fueled by our performance and our competitive advantage: we invest in projects, strategies, and geographies that global real estate institutions do not. Integral to our competitive advantage is our in-house shared services group, which offers Caliber greater control over our real estate and visibility to future investment opportunities. There are multiple ways to participate in Caliber’s success: invest in Nasdaq-listed CaliberCos Inc. and/or invest directly in our Private Funds.CONTACTS:HonorHealth:Bill Baer+1 602-469-0088bibaer@honorhealth.comPURE Pickleball & Padel:Kevin J. Berk – Co-Founder & CEO+1 480-861-7474Kevin@purepickleball.comCaliber:Victoria Rotondo+1 480-295-7600Victoria.Rotondo@caliberco.comStephanie ForsheeFinancial Profiles+1 310-622-8230SForshee@finprofiles.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.