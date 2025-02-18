Boomitra Secures Verra Registration for Its First Soil Carbon Project, Unlocking Carbon Finance for Ranchers in Mexico

Boomitra Northern Mexico Grassland Restoration Project Boomitra Logo Verra Logo

Boomitra’s Flagship Project is the First Verra Project to Use Remote Sensing for Soil Carbon Measurement; Supports Ranchers Across 1.5 million Acres in Mexico

Achieving registration under VM0042, Verra’s most rigorous methodology for soil carbon, validates our innovative AI approach to soil carbon measurement.” — Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder, Boomitra

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boomitra , a leader in carbon project development and Earthshot Prize Winner, announced today that its Northern Mexico Grasslands Restoration Project has been registered by Verra, the world’s leading carbon credit standard. This project is one of the largest Verra-registered soil carbon projects under VM0042, marking a significant milestone for both Boomitra and the growing soil carbon sector. The registration validates Boomitra’s satellite-powered AI technology as a scalable and transformative solution for climate action. Credit issuance will follow the completion of the project’s verification audit, expected in 2025.About the Northern Mexico Grasslands Restoration ProjectBoomitra's flagship project, which spans 1.5 million acres across the Chihuahuan and Sonoran deserts, promotes regenerative grazing practices that enhance carbon sequestration, improve biodiversity, and restore fragile ecosystems. The project has been rigorously designed to meet Verra’s VM0042 Soil Carbon Methodology criteria, ensuring high-quality carbon removal credits. Working alongside nine on-the-ground partners and 139 ranchers, Boomitra has already expanded the project to 4 million acres over the last year, with plans to expand further in the coming years.“The registration of our first project by Verra is a pivotal moment for Boomitra,” said Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder of Boomitra. “Achieving registration under VM0042, Verra’s most rigorous methodology for soil carbon, validates our innovative AI approach to soil carbon measurement and paves the way for the registration of our other projects worldwide. Soil carbon sequestration remains one of the most underutilized climate solutions, despite its vast potential to store carbon while improving soil health and farmer livelihoods. This milestone represents our commitment to scaling high-quality soil carbon projects and supporting farmers and ranchers across the Global South to mitigate and adapt to climate change.”Empowering Ranchers in the Global SouthBeyond carbon removal, the project has also delivered significant co-benefits, including improved soil health, enhanced yields, and increased biodiversity. Jorge Pando, a Project participant from El Apache Ranch shared, “It is very impressive how refreshed the soil is compared to the old management after only two years. In addition to increased grass biodiversity, there are more species of birds and other small animals for coyotes and pumas to prey on, which has ultimately reduced the predation of our livestock.”Revolutionizing Soil Carbon Measurement with AI and Satellite TechnologyBoomitra is the first company to measure soil carbon stocks with AI-powered remote sensing technology under a major carbon registry, significantly reducing the need for costly and invasive soil sampling. This approach, calibrated with extensive ground-truth data, ensures precision, transparency, and scalability while reducing costs and barriers for farmers and ranchers in the Global South. Boomitra’s advanced Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) systems meet the highest industry standards, demonstrating how technology can accelerate climate action on a global scale.About BoomitraBoomitra is the leading international soil carbon project developer powered by AI and remote sensing technology. Alongside an ecosystem of international partners, Boomitra equips every farmer and rancher to increase their soil carbon and yields, while securing additional income through carbon credits. A 2023 Earthshot Prize Winner, Boomitra’s projects benefit over 150,000 farmers on four continents, covering 5 million acres. With 100 global partners, Boomitra has removed 10 million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere. For more information visit boomitra.com.

