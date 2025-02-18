Pop-Rock Star, Bailey Spinn Drops New Single 'Cheap Motel' With Accompanying Music Video

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bailey's new single, 'Cheap Motel,' debuted today on all platforms alongside its music video on YouTube.The track delves into the struggles of a toxic relationship, capturing the cycle of being unable to break free from a lover who repeatedly treats her with little regard—like a two-star motel.Bailey Spinn recently returned from her sold-out 'happy ending' 2024 Tour, headlining across the U.S. Upon signing to global recording label AWAL & Sony Music, Bailey is quickly securing her spot in the pop-rock renaissance. As she lets go of her ‘good girl’ era, and embraces her edgy pop-rock superstardom, Bailey’s new image signifies a matured era for the artist.Bailey's latest singles, 'in loving memory' & ''what if i' has quickly climbed on the charts, and her most popular single, 'happy ending' hit 7.2 Million streams. To date, Bailey amassed 25 MILLION STREAMS across all platforms and over 300K Monthly Listeners, and TikTok has boasted over 22 MILLION FOLLOWERS on social media. Bailey also recently performed at 'When We Were Young Festival' in Las Vegas.LISTEN TO "CHEAP MOTEL" BIO:Bailey Spinn is a rising pop-rock sensation, best known for her captivating vocals, edgy lyrics, and dynamic performances. Following the success of her debut EP "My Worst Enemy," Bailey is gearing up to release her highly anticipated Debut Album titled 'Loser’. Reminiscent of the pop-punk superstar, Bailey’s sound adds a fresh and innovative resurgence to the genre, but still has a hint of early 2000s nostalgia. Recently signed to global recording label AWAL, and agency Sound Talent Group, Bailey’s upcoming projects promise to rise to the occasion and surpass expectations.In less than a year since her debut single, "Romance is Dead," Bailey has amassed over 25 Million Streams and garnered a dedicated following of over 300K monthly listeners. Her YouTube covers, including a standout rendition of Olivia Rodrigo's "Traitor," have gained widespread acclaim, further solidifying her place in the music industry. Currently collaborating with top producers and songwriters, Bailey is poised to redefine herself as a leader of the pop-rock renaissance to come.Collaborating with producers such as Kodeblooded and Courtney Ballard, and songwriters like Tiffany Stringer and LØLØ, Bailey is preparing for her Debut Album release in 2025, aiming to solidify herself as a frontrunner in the pop-rock music scene. The project is a culmination of her songwriting and incredible vocals, proving she is a true pop-rock star for the current generation.Fans can keep up with Bailey on Instagram @Baileyspinn

