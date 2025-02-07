LØLØ Releases New Single 'Possibility' with New Music Video alongside her Deluxe Album Drop

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LØLØ is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of her new pop-punk single, "Possibility," dropping alongside a music video on the same day as the highly anticipated deluxe edition of her album "falling in love with robots and wishing I was one.""Possibility" showcases LØLØ’s signature powerhouse vocals and emotionally charged lyricism. The track captures LØLØ in a battle with herself—struggling between the desire for control in a relationship and the uncertainty of falling for someone new. She knows there’s a real possibility of getting hurt, but she’s diving in anyway. It's about finding beauty in the uncertainty and embracing the unknown.The deluxe edition of "falling in love with robots and wishing I was one" featuring "Possibility" will be available on February 7th on all major streaming platforms. The official music video will premiere the same day on LØLØ’s YouTube channel.“I love this album so much and am so excited to release a deluxe version with some new singles & special versions of songs that are already out. From a demo, to a live version, to a sad version, I think I covered all bases,” says LØLØ.When talking about the new single ‘Possibility’ she said, “Sometimes when everything is going great, that’s when I panic the most. I hate to admit that I feel like this — I want to be hot, cool, calm & collected.. but unfortunately, I’m an anxious baddie always bracing for impact and preparing for the worst. possibility is a paranoia anthem, covering the worries of potentially losing the love of your life. Even when everything is totally fine, the thoughts of how it COULD all go wrong are always looming.”U.S. HEADLINING TOUR DATES:FEB 19 - BOSTON, MANFEB 20 - NEW YORK. NYFEB 21 - PHILADELPHIA, PAFEB 23 - WASHINGTON, DCFEB 25 - ATLANTA, GAFEB 27 - DALLAS, TXFEB 28 - HOUSTON, TXMAR - AUSTIN, TXMAR 3 - PHOENIX, AZMAR 5 - LOS ANGELES, CAMAR 7 - SALT LAKE CITY, UTMAR 8 - DENVER, COMAR 11 - MINNEAPOLIS, MNMAR 12 - CHICAGO, ILMAR 13 - DETROIT, MIMAR 14 - TORONTO, ON

