Pop Star, Leah Kate, Drops New Single 'What Girls Do' With Accompanying Music Video!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off the heels of her first – and sold out – headlining tour, Leah Kate just released her latest single ‘What Girls Do’. The new single evokes the spirited pop sound of the 2000s, infused with Leah’s distinctive flair for the dramatics and her fresh approach to songwriting. Featuring lyrics such as "That's what girls do... DUMP YOU" the song is on track to be in the running for pop anthem of the summer!
"I wanted to write an anthem for the bat s*** crazy, unhinged, unwell girls like myself and this is it" - Leah Kate.
The single releases alongside the accompanying music video which showcases Leah’s perspective on girlhood. Fans can watch the video on Leah’s YouTube channel, and stream the single listen on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music! The anticipation is high as fans eagerly await what promises to be a bold and unapologetic addition to her discography.
Leah just announced she will be joining Jess Glynne on her US tour this fall! The shows will hit major metropolitan cities including New York, Nashville, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles!
Leah is fast increasing her global reach with Over 1B+ Global Streams, 250M TikTok views, 10+M listeners across DSPS, and making Top 20 at Top 40 Radio. Despite the forever-changing landscape of the music industry, Leah continues to hold her own by releasing her refreshing and unique take on pop music, resonating with an eager and younger audience both online and on tour.
LISTEN TO 'WHAT GIRLS DO'
https://leah-kate.disco.ac/track-new/118355822/play?stream_only=1&user_id=224375&signature=qRWjlltRp5ikqwxecDMnspL67xY%3AJNliEIMM
WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO ON YOUTUBE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltX25uw2MRI
About Leah Kate:
Leah Kate is a singer and songwriter from Los Angeles and has been making music her whole life. Leah is most commonly known for her top 40 radio hit "10 Things I Hate About You", which has over 300M streams across DSP's, was on Spotify's Today's Top Hits, and charted on Billboard Global 200 and US peaked at #15 on Top 40 radio upon release. She has touring experience supporting Anne Marie's EU/UK arena tour and has previously toured with Madison Beer, Hayley Kiyoko across the EU/UK as well as Chase Atlantic across North America, all in sold out 3-5K cap rooms.
Last year, Leah released her debut album Super Over ushering a new chapter filled with empowerment, knowing your worth, and living your best life. This new era cements Leah as one of break-up pop's heavy weights and one of the leaders in the genre. To accompany her debut album, Leah embarked on her first ever headlining tour last fall across 300-500 cap rooms in all major North American markets. Leah's rise has been meteoric, with over 1B + global streams, 250m+ Tiktok views to date and 1.5M followers across all socials and she only continues to grow daily.
Fans can keep up with Leah on Instagram @leah!
