The Horror Writers Association Welcomes Nightfire as Presenting Sponsor for StokerCon® 2025

The Horror Writers Association announces that Nightfire, an imprint of Tor Publishing Group, is the presenting sponsor for StokerCon® 2025.

The Horror Writers Association is very happy to see the relationship between both organizations grow closer, and we’re looking forward to having Nightfire return as a partner to StokerCon® 2025.” — Maxwell Gold

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Horror Writers Association (HWA) announces that Nightfire, an imprint of Tor Publishing Group dedicated to horror and dark fiction, will serve as the presenting sponsor for StokerCon2025. The annual event takes place from June 12 to June 15, 2025, at the Hilton Stamford Hotel in Stamford, Connecticut, bringing together authors, industry professionals, and fans to explore and celebrate the craft of horror storytelling.Maxwell Gold, HWA Executive Director, says, “The Horror Writers Association is very happy to see the relationship between both organizations grow closer, and we’re looking forward to having Nightfire return as a partner to StokerCon2025.”“Nightfire is proud to sponsor StokerCon2025 to celebrate our authors and the entire horror writing community,” said Michael Dudding, Senior Associate Director of Marketing at Tor Publishing Group.HWA will provide updates about the sponsorship on the official StokerConwebsite and the HWA blog in the coming months. For more information, and to register for StokerCon2025, visit the event’s official website About Nightfire:Nightfire is an imprint of the Tor Publishing Group dedicated to publishing across the breadth of the horror genre—from novels and novellas to collections, from standalone works to series, from dark fantasy to cosmic terror, from originals to reprints of beloved modern classics, to anything else that keeps you up at night. We believe that there is a renaissance in progress for all things horror, and we strive to bring new literary voices to that community. Nightfire’s goal is to become the destination for horror writers and readers alike by publishing books for the dead, the living, and everyone in between. Visit Tor’s website for more information About the Horror Writers Association:The Horror Writers Association (HWA) is a nonprofit organization of writers and publishing professionals around the world, dedicated to promoting dark literature and the interests of those who write it. Founded in the late 1980s, it now has more than 2,000 members around the world and is the oldest, most respected professional organization for creators of horror fiction. The HWA encourages public interest in and appreciation of horror and dark fantasy literature and hosts an annual professional conference, StokerCon. HWA is also dedicated to recognizing and promoting diversity in the horror genre and practices a strict anti-harassment policy at all its events. Learn more on the HWA website

