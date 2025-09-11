The BookFest® Fall 2025 Schedule Features J.N. Chaney, Dr. Suelyn Hall, Mark Coker, Tom Perrotta, and More
The acclaimed online literary adventure returns Oct. 25th–26th with powerful keynotes, spirited panels, inspiring conversations, and fan-favorite Author Chats.
The Fall 2025 Opening Keynote is delivered by Dr. Suelyn Hall, M.D., who shares “Responsibility, Resilience, and Possibility”—a stirring talk about how storytelling can be a force for healing, strength, and change. On Day Two, Jim Azevedo offers a thought-provoking keynote, “The Face of Publishing,” which reflects on where publishing is headed and what it means for today’s authors.
The BookFest proudly honors Mark Coker, founder of Smashwords and a pioneer in the self-publishing movement, with the Honorary Achievement BookFest Award. His impact on author empowerment and accessibility to publishing tools has changed the industry landscape.
Saturday’s programming focuses on readers, while Sunday turns attention toward writers and publishing professionals. This season’s highlights include:
Saturday, October 25th, 2025, livestream programming is dedicated to readers. Listed in Pacific Time, the programming includes:
10:30am PT – Welcome Message from The BookFest Founder Desireé Duffy
10:35am PT – Opening Keynote – Dr. Suelyn Hall, M.D: Responsibility, Resilience, and Possibility
10:45am PT – A Salute to Mark Coker – Winner of the Honorary Achievement BookFest Award
11:00am PT – A Conversation with J.N. Chaney on Fan Moments That Stick With You, presented by Author Nation and Reader Nation
11:45am PT – Panel Discussion – Shelf Shuffle: A Mix of Must-Read
12:30pm PT – To Readers with Love with Carol Van Den Hende
12:45pm PT – Panel Discussion – The Truth in the Telling: Memoir and Essay as Mirrors of Humanity
1:30pm PT – BookFest Award Winner Spotlight: Robin Korejko: The Spectrum of Storytelling
2:00pm PT – Author Chats hosted by J. Gordon Curtis
Sunday, October 26th, 2025, livestream programming is dedicated to writers. Listed in Pacific Time, the programming includes:
10:30am PT – Welcome Back Message
10:35am PT – Keynote – Jim Azevedo: The Face of Publishing
10:45am PT – Pursue a Career as an Author Without an Agent with Amy L. Bernstein
11:00am PT – A Conversation with Tom Perrotta: Adapting Your Own Work for Film and TV
11:45am PT – Seven Secret Benefits of Writing Conferences with William Bernhardt, presented by WriterCon
12:00pm PT – Panel Discussion – Boost Your Book Sales: 5 Proven Marketing Strategies, presented by the Writers and Publishers Network
1:00pm PT – How Indie Authors Can Succeed in Print with Mark Leslie Lefebvre, presented by Draft2Digital
1:30pm PT – The Architecture of Dread with Daniel Bautz
2:00pm PT – The Elements of a Strong Author Brand on Social Media with Denise Mullinex, presented by Geek Girl Publishing
2:30pm PT – Unlock Your Author Potential: The Seven Pillars of Platform Building with Juliet Clark
3:00pm PT – Elevate Your Craft in Paradise with Lyn Liao Butler, presented by the Kauai Writers Conference
3:15pm PT – Quick Tips for Standout Query Letters with Leslie Lehr
3:30pm PT – Family Tree & Storysnap: New Superpowers with Cameron Sutter, presented by Plottr
3:45pm PT – A Salute to The BookFest Award Winners Fall 2025
Check the full schedule on The BookFest website’s Programming Page, where updates and changes will be posted.
The full list of BookFest Fall 2025 speakers includes: Shikha Arora, Ellwyn Autumn M.Ed., Jim Azevedo, Amy L. Bernstein, Daniel Bautz, William Bernhardt, J.N. Chaney, Juliet Clark, Mark Coker, Tricia Copeland, Mireya DeYoung, Desireé Duffy, Debra Eckerling, Beth Freely, KC Grifant, Dr. Suelyn Hall, Tara Hodgson, William “Bill” Holst, Bill Hulseman, Steven Joseph, Kathleen Kaiser, Robin Korejko, Lyn Liao Butler, Mark Leslie Lefebvre, Leslie Lehr, Russel Little, Denise Mullinex, Jim Milliot, Adanna Moriarty, Tom Perrotta, Ross Rojek, Joe Solari, Penny Sansevieri, Pat Sangimino, Kay Sparling, Dr. Preethi Srinivas, Cameron Sutter, Sue William Silverman, Chester L. Richards, Carol Van Den Hende, Kim Watson, Mary Vensel White, Lynda Williams.
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “The BookFest continues to prove that storytelling is a superpower. This Fall, we spotlight authors and thought leaders who challenge, uplift, and connect us—whether it’s through a beloved sci-fi series, insights on adapting books for the screen, or a spirited Author Chat with a Halloween twist. No matter where you are in your journey—reader, writer, or somewhere in between—The BookFest is where your literary adventure begins.”
This season’s Corporate Bellwethers include: Abundantly Social, AuthorNation/ReaderNation, Draft2Digital, Geek Girl Publishing, Indie Author Magazine, the Kauai Writers Conference, Plottr, The Muses Funhouse, the Writers and Publishers Network, WriterCon, and others.
Attendees can also explore the Virtual Booths, browse the Books Page, and view the Speaker Pages. Three exciting giveaways return this season: The Big Bundle of Books Giveaway, The Children’s Book Giveaway, and The Writers Giveaway—all offering amazing bookish prizes.
The BookFest is free to attend and streams on TheBookFest.com, the Books That Make You YouTube Channel, and across various social platforms. Register to become a BookFester and receive the Virtual Gift Bag—a digital treasure trove of discounts, freebies, and exclusive offers.
The BookFest is produced by Black Château Enterprises and presented in part by Books That Make You.
About The BookFest Adventure®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit www.TheBookFest.com
Desiree Duffy
Black Chateau
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.