Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys Sees a Surge of Work Injuries as Construction Projects Are Booming in North Texas

Denton, Texas – As the construction industry in Dallas and North Texas experiences unprecedented growth, a concerning uptick in work-related injuries has emerged, drawing attention to the legal complexities surrounding workers’ compensation in Texas. The National Safety Council reports a staggering statistic: every seven seconds, a worker is injured on the job, translating to nearly 13,000 injuries daily across the United States.

In Texas, a unique legal landscape exists where employers are not mandated to provide workers’ compensation benefits. Those who opt into the Texas Workers’ Compensation Act gain added protection from claims by injured employees, under the exclusive remedy provision. This setup, while offering financial and occupational support to workers without proving employer fault, severely limits the employee’s ability to bring a claim for injury..

However, a significant number of employers, including many prominent companies, choose not to subscribe to this system. Known as non-subscribers, they forfeit crucial legal defenses against employee lawsuits. This absence of workers’ compensation insurance opens the door for injured workers to seek full compensation through the courts if employer negligence can be established.

“In many cases, injured employees of non-subscribing companies may find themselves at a significant disadvantage when it comes to receiving due compensation,” said Brent Chandler, a founding partner with Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys of Denton, Texas. “The legal complexities can be overwhelming for someone trying to navigate a claim without a work injury lawyer.”

The firm emphasizes that non-subscribers’ lack of legal protection can lead to substantial damage awards if they are found even minimally at fault for workplace injuries. Construction workers, for example, are especially at risk of experiencing serious injury at work due to the inherent dangers associated with their jobs.

For employees working within the growing construction sector of North Texas, the boom poses both opportunity and risk. With the burgeoning landscape, workers are urged to stay informed about their rights, particularly when employed by non-subscribing companies.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys offers guidance and representation for those navigating the challenging waters of workplace injury claims in Texas. If someone is injured on the job and their employer is a non-subscriber, they can contact Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys for a free consultation.

