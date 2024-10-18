New Overtime Rules Feature from hh2 Tackles Construction Industry's Payroll Complexity Head-On

Our goal has always been to make life easier for contractors, and we’re doubling down on that commitment...” — Jamie Clymer

KAYSVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overtime management is a well-known challenge in the construction industry, where complex regulations, project-specific agreements, and state-by-state variations can lead to significant financial loss and hours of administrative work. In fact, the manual burden of calculating overtime can consume up to 30% of payroll teams’ time and potentially cost contractors thousands in compliance-related errors.hh2 Construction Connected, the leading back-office platform built by contractors for contractors, is addressing this widespread issue with the release of its Overtime Rules feature as part of the Remote Payroll product. This new feature automates overtime calculations according to state, federal, or project-specific rules, offering construction firms a reliable solution to minimize errors and streamline payroll processes.A Timely Solution for a Pressing ProblemThe introduction of the Overtime Rules feature couldn’t be more relevant. With contractors constantly balancing tight margins, labor shortages, and regulatory complexities, inefficiencies in payroll can directly affect profitability. Automating these processes has the potential to save hours of manual work and protect companies from costly compliance mistakes."We know how much of a burden overtime management is for construction payroll teams. It's not just a time drain—it’s a serious compliance risk that can cost contractors big," said Tricia Sharpton, VP of Product at hh2. "That’s why we’re so excited about our Overtime Rules feature. It’s directly inspired by feedback from our customers, and it’s going to make life easier for everyone dealing with these challenges daily."Customer-Driven Innovation Built by Contractorshh2 was created by contractors, for contractors, to solve real-world construction pain points. Every feature—including Overtime Rules—comes from listening to users and delivering solutions that enhance efficiency and accuracy across the back office.The new Overtime Rules feature enables construction companies to customize overtime rules based on their specific requirements, ensuring compliance across different states and project agreements—all while reducing errors and cutting payroll processing time by up to 70%.Investments Fueling the Future of ConstructionThis feature release follows significant investments made by hh2 to enhance the platform’s performance and reliability. Since being acquired by Capstreet, hh2 has invested over $3 million into upgrading its cloud infrastructure, including migrating to Microsoft Azure, which enhances speed, scalability, and security. Additionally, millions have been invested in improving customer experience and usability, ensuring contractors can trust hh2 to simplify their back-office operations."Our goal has always been to make life easier for contractors, and we’re doubling down on that commitment," said Jamie Clymer, CEO of hh2. "The move to Azure and the investments we’re making to improve the customer experience is just the beginning."To learn more about hh2’s Remote Payroll and the new Overtime Rules feature, or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.hh2.com About hh2hh2 is the leading back-office platform for contractors, built by contractors to streamline operations, eliminate paperwork, and reduce manual errors. Specializing in payroll, accounts payable, and job cost management, hh2 seamlessly integrates with leading construction ERPs, helping contractors run more efficient and profitable projects.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.