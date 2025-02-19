Strategic Radiology Enters West Virginia with 24-Radiologist Practice - Radiology, Inc.

Paul D Akers, MD, President, Radiology, Inc.

Radiology, Inc. Joins Strategic Radiology - Strengthening Independent Radiology in West Virginia

Strategic Radiology will help us maximize our adoption of best practices and further improve our ability to meet and exceed our goals.” — Paul D Akers, MD

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiology Inc, a 24-radiologist practice based in Huntington, WV, the state’s second most populous city, has joined the Strategic Radiology (SR) coalition of independent private practice radiology groups. The group provides subspecialized radiology services to six hospitals and three health systems.

“We are excited to welcome our first radiology group from the Mountain State to the SR coalition of independent private practices,” said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, SR. “Radiology, Inc. has a reputation for providing superior quality and service and strong hospital and health system relationships, and the practice is eager to engage in collaborative relationships with other like-minded, independently owned radiology groups.”

Radiology Inc. has provided interventional radiology and diagnostic imaging services to the communities in the western foothills of the Appalachian Mountains since 1968. It has built a sophisticated IT infrastructure, and prides itself on delivering 24/7/365 service on a unified platform to support subspecialized interpretations around-the-clock for client hospitals.

“Throughout our history, Radiology Inc. has prioritized superior quality care, operational efficiency and financial sustainability. We believe that the private practice model best meets those priorities while maximizing the clinical value to our patients, our physicians and our hospital partners in the tri-state region,” said Paul D Akers, MD, President, Radiology, Inc. “We are confident that the peer support and shared resources available through Strategic Radiology will help us maximize our adoption of best practices and further improve our ability to meet and exceed our goals.”

Radiology Inc is West Virginia’s largest private practice radiology group. Located at the confluence of the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers in the state's southwestern region, Huntington is a vital rail-to-river transfer point for the marine transportation industry and home to Marshall University.

About Strategic Radiology

Established in 2009, Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 43 privately owned, independent radiology practices representing 1,900+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation’s first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members, and SR Teleradiology. To learn more, visit www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

