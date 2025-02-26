JGA Recruitment & Inference Group Unite to Transform Payroll with AI

JGA Recruitment partners with AI specialists Inference Group to revolutionise payroll, cutting costs, improving compliance, and accelerating AI adoption.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JGA Recruitment, a leader in Payroll and HR recruitment, is extending its expertise beyond hiring to solve one of the biggest operational challenges businesses face: payroll inefficiencies.Through a strategic new partnership with AI specialists Inference Group, JGA is bringing AI-driven payroll solutions to organisations across the UK & EMEA - helping them to speed up the time to AI adoption, cut costs, enhance accuracy, and future-proof their operations.With payroll analytics changing the payroll landscape and employee experience adding to the suite of payroll priorities, AI has the potential to offer intelligent, faster, and more accurate approaches to payroll, improving compliance, efficiency, and accuracy.What This Means for BusinessesThis game-changing collaboration provides organisations with:✔ AI-Powered Payroll Maturity Assessments – Pinpoint inefficiencies and uncover where AI can streamline processes for optimal payroll performance. Payroll Health Checks – Identify compliance risks, errors, and cost-saving opportunities using AI-driven auditing tools.✔ AI Training & Implementation – Equip payroll teams with the knowledge and tools they need to leverage AI, ensuring seamless integration and peak system efficiency.Nick Day, CEO of JGA Recruitment, on the Future of Payroll“Payroll teams are under increasing pressure to maintain accuracy, efficiency, and compliance. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Inference Group—their AI-powered payroll audits are a game changer. This technology allows businesses to proactively identify and fix payroll issues before they escalate, ensuring smoother operations and greater financial control.”Making AI Payroll Solutions Accessible for Every BusinessAI isn’t just for large corporations with deep pockets. This partnership ensures that businesses of all sizes can access cutting-edge payroll technology without the complexity or disruption of traditional system overhauls.Ready to Revolutionise Your Payroll?Say goodbye to payroll inefficiencies and compliance headaches. Contact Nick Day at Nick@jgarecruitment.com to discover how AI-powered payroll solutions can transform your business.About JGA RecruitmentJGA Recruitment is a specialist Payroll and HR recruitment consultancy recognised for placing top talent across the UK, EMEA, and the US. With a reputation for delivering high-calibre candidates, JGA has expanded its services to include AI consulting, leadership development, and team performance optimisation.About Inference GroupInference Group is a leading AI consultancy dedicated to helping businesses harness the power of artificial intelligence for operational excellence. Their AI-driven solutions empower payroll teams to work smarter, reduce errors, and drive cost efficiencies.Press Contact:Aaron HerkanaiduMarketing ManagerJGA RecruitmentPhone: +44 1727 800 377Email: aaron@jgarecruitment.com

