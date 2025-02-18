Digital Beachhead Inc. Achieves Authorized C3PAO Status in the CMMC Ecosystem

Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is a Dept of Defense requirement to enhance data protections.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Beachhead Inc., a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions and compliance consulting, proudly announces its designation as an Authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) within the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) ecosystem. This milestone underscores Digital Beachhead’s commitment to enhancing cybersecurity readiness and compliance for Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations.

The CMMC program, led by the Department of Defense (DoD), is designed to safeguard controlled unclassified information (CUI) and strengthen the cybersecurity posture of contractors working with the federal government. As an Authorized C3PAO, Digital Beachhead is now equipped to conduct official CMMC assessments, ensuring that organizations meet the necessary cybersecurity maturity levels required to participate in DoD contracts.

“We are honored to be recognized as an Authorized C3PAO,” said Mike Crandall, CEO of Digital Beachhead Inc. “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to cybersecurity excellence and our dedication to helping DIB organizations navigate the complexities of CMMC compliance. We look forward to playing a vital role in securing the nation’s supply chain.”

With years of expertise in cybersecurity and regulatory compliance, Digital Beachhead provides a comprehensive suite of services, including CMMC readiness assessments, gap analysis, remediation support, and official certification assessments. This designation further solidifies the company’s position as a trusted partner for organizations striving to achieve and maintain compliance with evolving federal cybersecurity requirements.

Organizations seeking CMMC certification can now rely on Digital Beachhead’s expert team to guide them through the assessment process with precision and efficiency. For more information about Digital Beachhead’s CMMC services or to schedule an assessment, please visit https://www.digitalbeachhead.com or contact 866 879 1226.

About Digital Beachhead Inc.

Digital Beachhead Inc. is a premier cybersecurity and compliance firm dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions to businesses and government contractors. With a mission to enhance cybersecurity resilience, Digital Beachhead specializes in regulatory compliance, risk management, and cybersecurity best practices to protect critical data and infrastructure.

