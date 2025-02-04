CEO Bulletin names Helen Thomas one of the 'Most Influential Women Transforming the Business Landscape'

Helen Thomas - Director GRC, Digital Beachhead

Digital Beachhead and CEO Bulletin are proud to announce Helen Thomas as one of the 'Most Influential Women Transforming the Business Landscape'

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO Bulletin is proud to recognize Helen Thomas, the Director of Governance and Risk Compliance of Digital Beachhead, Inc., a visionary leader leading through an inclusive leadership approach, as one of the “Most Influential Women Transforming the Business Landscape.”

The award recognizes Helen Thomas for her outstanding work in resolving cybersecurity issues through a transformative leadership style while working at Digital Beachhead Inc. She is a Cybersecurity expert leading through innovation and compassion.

Helen Thomas’s leadership is highly influenced by the leadership approach of Digital Beachhead’s CEO, Mike Crandall, who taught to focus on clients’ cybersecurity needs to provide unique solutions. Helen emphasizes listening to clients to deliver tailored solutions for each individual issue. Compassion and Apprehension are the two pillars of Helen’s leadership approach.

By reimagining possibilities, seeking practical solutions, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, Helen Thomas has been driving excellence in unprecedented ways. Digital Beachhead, Inc. stands as a testament to her unwavering determination, exceptional leadership, and relentless pursuit of integrating unparalleled services in the realm of information technology.

“It’s a great honor to announce Helen Thomas as one of the ‘Most Influential Women Transforming the Business Landscape’,” said Pooja M. Bansal, Editor in Chief of The CEO Bulletin.

About Helen Thomas

Helen Thomas serves as the Director of Governance and Risk Compliance at Digital Beachhead Inc. to solve cybersecurity issues with robust solutions. Under her leadership, the company focuses on paying heed to clients’ grievances concerning cybersecurity. She excels in educating clients about compliances and security issues as a part of her responsibility to solve their issues. With a background in Information System Studies, Helen has a profound knowledge of cybersecurity, contributing to the goal of the company.

About Digital Beachhead

Digital Beachhead is a premier cybersecurity firm specializing in innovative solutions that empower organizations to safeguard their digital assets. With a mission to provide affordable and comprehensive cybersecurity services, Digital Beachhead leverages cutting-edge technology and a dedicated team of experts to deliver unparalleled protection. For more information, visit https://www.digitalbeachhead.com.

About The CEO Bulletin

The CEO Bulletin is a print and digital magazine that aims towards providing the perfect platform for entrepreneurs to connect with industry peers while exploring and understanding innovations that are changing the technology landscape of today and moving towards a newer world. For more information, visit https://ceobulletin.com.

