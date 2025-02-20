Nido & Mariana Qubein Children's Museum Renews Certified Autism Center™ Status, Continues Commitment to Accessibility

Nido & Mariana Qubein Children's Museum's CAC designation contributes to High Point, North Carolina's achievement of Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) status

The training and certification has helped the Qubein Children’s Museum accomplish our mission: to provide a space of wonder, discovery and play for all children and their families.” — Megan Ward, executive director of Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews Nido & Mariana Qubein Children's Museum’s Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. Staff completed an autism-specific training and certification process, reflecting the organization’s ongoing commitment to offering a welcoming and inclusive environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“We are proud to be a Certified Autism Center™. The training and certification has helped the Qubein Children’s Museum accomplish our mission: to provide a space of wonder, discovery and play for all children and their families. We do this with a commitment to learning, inspiration, and love of children as they explore our universe, earth, and community,” says Megan Ward, executive director of Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum. “We are proud to be a Certified Autism Center™ and by renewing our certification, we ensure that our staff is trained to provide the best possible experience for all families.”



In addition to its CAC designation, the museum offers sensory-friendly sessions on the first Tuesday of every month. These sessions include field trip groups from organizations they’ve partnered with that require visits during those times.

“Having accessible and inclusive play spaces for autistic and sensory-sensitive children is crucial to creating environments where all guests feel welcome,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We are proud to continue our partnership with Nido & Mariana Qubein Children's Museum and renew their Certified Autism Center™ designation, highlighting their continued efforts to create a supportive and enjoyable environment for all children to explore.”



The museum’s CAC designation also plays a role in High Point, North Carolina’s Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation. The CAD aims to attract and welcome new visitors by offering a range of autism-certified options in lodging, recreation, and entertainment, ensuring a supportive and accommodating environment for all.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals worldwide. IBCCES is the only credentialing organization providing this type of certification, which includes evidence-based training, as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other tools and resources, such as onsite reviews, customized recommendations and renewal requirements to ensure the program is a long-term commitment that has a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum

Named North Carolina’s Visitor Attraction of the Year by the NC Tourism Industry Association! Explore two floors of exciting hands-on exhibits including the Outdoor Adventure Zone, Hall of Mysteries, the Double-Decker Carousel and more!



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

