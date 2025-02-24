Joni L. Andrioff

Attorney Joni Andrioff Joins ﻿The Wagner Law Group’s Washington D.C. Office

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcia S. Wagner , the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , recognized as the nation’s leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that Joni L. Andrioff has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C. office as Of Counsel. “Joni’s wealth of experience in employee benefits and executive compensation is an outstanding fit for our firm, and we are privileged that she is joining us,” says Ms. Wagner.Joni Andrioff is recognized as a leader in the area of employee benefits and executive compensation law with over 35 years of working in partnership with employers, service providers, and ERISA fiduciaries. She has extensive experience in all aspects of tax-qualified retirement benefit plans, including design, administration, funding, correction, and termination of both defined contribution and defined benefit plans and ESOPs. She also provides counsel on ERISA fiduciary responsibility matters, prohibited transactions, missing participant issues, plan cybersecurity, corporate transactions, and general procedural prudence and governance.In addition, Ms. Andrioff has worked on behalf of employers and executives in negotiating severance, employment and change-in-control agreements, and in implementing deferred compensation and equity-based compensation arrangements, both as ongoing performance incentives and in the context of corporate transactions.She has served in leadership positions in various bar and professional organizations, most recently as president of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel, and is admitted to practice law in Illinois and the District of Columbia. Prior to entering private practice, Ms. Andrioff clerked on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit.The Wagner Law GroupEstablished in 1996, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 46 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations, as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyerslists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by Best Lawyersas a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, and is listed by the Boston Globe among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts.

