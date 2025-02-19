ReElement expands rare earth production at its Noblesville, IN facility while advancing large-scale Marion expansion

ReElement

ReElement continues to expand production of 99.5%+ pure rare earth oxides at its Noblesville plant while procuring equipment for Marion facility

The real bottleneck has always been sustainable midstream refining capacity – the ability to economically process and refine diverse feedstocks into high-purity commercial products” — Mark Jensen

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReElement Technologies Corporation (“ReElement”), a leading midstream refiner of rare earth and critical defense minerals, continues to expand rare earth oxides production monthly. The growth is driven by the addition of refining capacity through additional modular chromatography columns. ReElement’s innovative critical mineral refining technology is modularly scalable, cost-effective and environmentally safe, strengthening U.S. national security and economic prosperity.Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of ReElement Technologies stated, “The world is increasingly recognizing that the key challenge in fortifying a domestic critical mineral supply chain is not mining or feedstock availability. The real bottleneck has always been sustainable midstream refining capacity – the ability to economically process and refine diverse feedstocks (virgin ores, recycled material, tailings) into high-purity commercial products without relying almost entirely on China. Given our production success, modular scalability of capacity, and growing customer demand, we are confident that ReElement will play a pivotal role in breaking the existing monopoly on refined rare earth and critical elements. As we build out our Marion Advanced Technology Center, we will continue to leverage the tools and capabilities of both our Marion and Noblesville facilities to continually grow production and develop optimized process flow sheets. This will enable our customers to source urgently needed refined products, including both light and heavy rare earths, semiconductor and battery materials and critical defense minerals like yttrium, antimony, zirconium, niobium, tantalum, etc. – essential to advanced technologies.”ReElement’s proprietary and patented critical mineral refining technology allows for the efficient deployment of flexible and high-performing refining capacity. The ability to modularly scale is unique when compared to solvent extraction methods, allowing the company to deploy capacity to match feedstock availability and efficiently increase capacity as feedstock supply increases and demand grows. This unique approach reduces capital and project risk while operating at maximum efficiency.The company has relocated and expanded material pre-processing from Noblesville to Marion, IN, enhancing support for Noblesville production while freeing up space for additional chromatography columns to increase rare earth oxide output. This transition also advances the development of its Marion supersite. Additional updates and milestones include:- The company is building a strong order book for its Marion, IN, supersite, with Phase 1a contracted orders for rare earth oxides now complete. It is currently evaluating an expansion beyond the initial 1,000 metric tons of planned capacity.- The company has successfully produced 99.7% pure antimony(III) sulfide and is advancing the optimization of process flow sheets to ensure scalable, low-cost production.- The company has begun receiving initial samples of germanium-bearing feedstock, which supports the AI, data center, and semiconductor industries.ReElement is leveraging financing from the rolling close of its convertible note and equipment lines of credit to procure and install equipment in Marion, expanding its pre-processing capacity. Initially, preprocessed materials will be refined at the Noblesville facility until full production lines are operational in Marion.ReElement strategically and efficiently expands production capacity through:- Integrating additional columns into existing production lines.- Establishing entirely new production lines within current facilities.- Implementing larger columns across both new and existing production lines- Continually innovating and optimizing resins utilization to enhance productivity per cubic meter.

