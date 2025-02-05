ReElement Technologies and Novare Announce Partnership to Build Critical Minerals Refining Facility in Africa

ReElement

The partnership will establish Africa’s first fully integrated critical mineral refining platform employing local talent

With Novare, we are bringing innovative refining technology to the region, enabling nations to enhance and capture the value of their natural resources and catalyze industrial economic development.” — Ben Kincaid, CEO ReElement Technologies Africa

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReElement Technologies Corporation (“ReElement”), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, has announced a partnership with Novare Holdings Proprietary Limited (“Novare”), a South African headquartered multi-disciplinary investment holding company with operations across the African continent. Together, they plan to develop integrated refining facilities across Africa through an investment of USD $100 million. This milestone agreement advances their partnership and represents a pivotal step toward establishing Africa's inaugural critical and rare earth element refining facility, focused on producing high-purity elements essential for advanced technologies in both the commercial and defense sectors.The agreement outlines the mutual commitment of both parties to develop a facility utilizing ReElement’s proprietary refining platform to produce high-purity lithium carbonate, rare earth oxides, and other critical minerals. The facility will be supplied with locally and regionally sourced raw materials to support the growing demand in the battery and defense industries within both Africa and North America. ReElement Technologies aims to begin development of the refining facility by the second half of 2025.Under the agreement, ReElement Technologies Africa will contribute its advanced chromatographic separation and purification platform technology along with project management expertise, while Novare will provide the necessary capital investment along with operational management. ReElement has successfully developed its versatile multi-mineral, multi-feedstock critical mineral technology, offering a high-performance, scalable, and cost-effective solution for separating, purifying, and refining rare earth and critical elements through an environmentally sustainable process. This collaboration will provide the initial funding to launch the project under an established Africa-based operating entity.Ben Kincaid, CEO of ReElement Technologies Africa commented, "This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation in the critical minerals sector. Together with Novare, we are bringing innovative refining technology to the region, enabling nations to enhance and capture the value of their natural resources and catalyze industrial economic development on the continent. South Africa-based Novare will lead the way forward, modelling how African nations can and must serve as primary stakeholders in the global supply chain for critical minerals.”Ola Leepile, CEO of Novare Group, continued “Novare is excited about this collaboration's potential for securing reliable and quality critical mineral supplies. It aligns seamlessly with our vision of being an impactful investor by establishing Sub-Saharan Africa’s first battery and critical minerals manufacturing facility. Through this partnership, we are confident that value addition and resource beneficiation can be achieved locally.”ReElement Technologies Africa and Novare look forward to collaborating to leverage opportunities which make a positive impact on the industries they serve. ReElement Technologies is dedicated to deploying its technology platform both domestically and internationally to unlock the bottleneck in the global critical mineral supply chain, addressing both the electrified economy and national security needs. The Company has demonstrated that its patented chromatographic separation and purification technology is a cost effective, scalable, flexible and environmentally safe alternative to the legacy processes, which are both environmentally and socially harmful. As the Company expands and scales production across its own and partner facilities, it will play a key role in reducing U.S. dependence on foreign sources of critical raw materials while also fostering a true circular life-cycle solution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.