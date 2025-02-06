ReElement begins weekly shipments of high purity rare earth elements to secure a domestic critical mineral supply chain

ReElement

Multi-mineral, multi-feedstock refining platform is the only rare earth oxide producer able to economically separate and refine rare earth elements in the US

We are immensely proud of our team for achieving this milestone, and we remain committed to driving mission-critical solutions while creating stakeholder value for all of our entities.” — Mark Jensen

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReElement Technologies Corporation (“ReElement”), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, has commenced weekly shipments of high-purity rare earth oxides to its expanding customer base within the domestic and allied supply chains. ReElement’s daily production of both magnet-grade heavy and light rare earth oxides and battery-grade lithium carbonate is enabling more consistent and scalable shipments to customers.Additionally, ReElement’s growing order book for 2026 currently represents an estimated $75 million - $100 million in revenue, as the company scales into its Marion, Indiana Advanced Technology Center.Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation commented, “ReElement Technologies occupies a critical position in today’s supply chain, commercializing what we believe is one of only two foundational technologies capable of separating and purifying complex mixtures of critical and rare-earth elements at scale. Driven by American innovation, our ability to economically produce ultra-pure critical mineral commercial products is the key to unlocking a robust domestic supply chain – one that also strengthens U.S. national security and economic prosperity. Our proprietary and patented multi-mineral refining platform allows us to respond to highly dynamic market demands faster, more efficiently, and with significantly lower stakeholder risk than any other existing solution. Our recent progress in antimony refining exemplifies our ability to source feedstock, develop and optimize process flows, and deliver ultra-pure commercial products to our emerging and established markets. We are immensely proud of our team for achieving this milestone, and we remain committed to driving mission-critical solutions while creating stakeholder value for all of our entities.”ReElement’s advanced refining technology is leading and catalyzing a resilient critical mineral supply chain by addressing the largest bottleneck in the fragile global market – midstream processing and refining. ReElement strategic approach and milestones include:- Commercializing advanced refining technology capable of separating and purifying critical minerals to ultra-high purity at a competitive, if not lower, cost that China.- Applying market-leading technology to both primary and recycled feedstocks, addressing both sustainability goals and supply urgency.- Sourcing high-quality feedstocks from allied partners.- Building collaborations with both government and private market stakeholders.- Catalyzing and supporting domestic manufacturing of advanced technologies through supply agreements of high-purity, low-cost inputs.- Scaling and deploying our platform technology in strategic regions, either through owned and operated facilities or via the Powered-by-ReElement separation-as-a-service model.

