Mark Hiatt to Speak at the Annual Meeting of Independent Review Organizations

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hiatt Advisory Services, a healthcare consulting firm, announced today that its chief executive officer, Mark Hiatt, MD, has been invited to speak at the annual symposium of the National Association of Independent Review Organizations (NAIRO) at the end of this week in Scottsdale, Arizona.Each year, NAIRO and its member companies stage a symposium to discuss the latest developments and trends in independent medical review. This symposium delivers in-depth educational content, along with networking opportunities to meet and exchange ideas with others in the industry.The theme for the three-day event is “Trends in the Review Industry: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly,” highlighting the benefits, issues, and challenges in today's clinical review landscape.Dr. Hiatt will be presenting in two sessions on February 26. The first will be on “The Future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilization Management and Medical Review.” With AI strategist Katie Bakewell, he will discuss how AI is being used (and can be used) in utilization management, addressing such common questions and concerns as how does an organization begin to use AI and avoid bias and lack of “human” oversight in doing so.In the second session, Dr. Hiatt will join ethicist Dennis Robbins to speak on “Integrating Ethics, Fiscal Integrity, and Medical Necessity,” in which they will take a careful look into the upsides and downsides of utilization management, and explore its legal and ethical legacy, as well as the prevailing environment and public perception. They will present novel conceptual frameworks and solutions to get a better handle on how to pursue more palatable and effective utilization management.“A priority of Hiatt Advisory Services is to provide thought leadership in improving the quality of care,” said Dr. Hiatt.About Hiatt Advisory ServicesFounded in 2016, Hiatt Advisory Services consults, collaborates, and connects to help its clients get a foothold in the healthcare system, including with respect to medical affairs, market access, medical policy, validation, utilization management, and prior authorization. To learn more, contact us at HiattAdvisoryServices@gmail.com.

